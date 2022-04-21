Marriage Licenses

Miguel Mercado, 24, and Rachel Hunt, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Elivia Wafford, 43, and Patrick Lee, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Kerri Miller, 27, and Kashana Brewster, 27, both of Little Rock.

Eric Brown, 46, of Pine Bluff and Zyanna Smith, 20, of Little Rock.

James Rasch, 25, and Julianna Abegglen, 26, both of Sherwood.

Stephen Riemar, 29, and Alicen Pearce, 25, both of Little Rock.

Rachel Vire, 23, and Abigale Davis, 22, both of Little Rock.

Trevian Veasley, 21, and Phoenix Harris, 19, both of North Little Rock.

Eric Klopher, 45, and Iuliana Pavel, 44, both of Vilonia.

Josh Morris, 32, and Emma Koch, 31, both of Little Rock.

Luke Brockman, 34, and Anna Morris, 32, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Scott, 26, and Amity Moore, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

GRANTED

21-1249. Abbie Forsberg v. Benjamin Dejesus.

21-3550. Caroline Lewis v. Paul Lewis.

22-550. Allyson Shoptaw v. Michael Shoptaw.