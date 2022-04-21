Deeds mean most

Editor, The Commercial:

Every candidate running for public office says if you elect me, "I" can do a better job in office than my opponent or the one presently in office.

The candidates tell their accomplishments, "I" have done this, and "I" have done that, as they apply for their position. "I" graduated from this school, "I" own a business, "I" am a member of the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP, "I" started this organization, "I" contributed to this, or "I" volunteer with these organizations.

When a candidate has success, you will usually find those things listed on their push cards, highlighted in newspaper advertisements and political announcements. Some of the ruling class African American politicians and their political affiliations do not want anyone to say what "I" did.

Why is this? "I" then becomes a threat to their political power and maintaining control over the voters. Why keep electing candidates who do not produce? Why keep giving them a check for failure? Some elected officials look forward to maintaining status and prestige with a stuck-out chest when it should be the improvements they have accomplished in their Ward or City that bring pride.

"I'm" an elected representative from my political party while doing very little to improve the quality of life in the Ward or the city. Voters hire and fire these politicians; therefore, stop recycling the officials [who] accomplish nothing.

I know you all realize our streets in Pine Bluff are akin to the Baja, so where are the plans or strategies to fix the streets? Where are the plans to help you make informed decisions as opposed to race and political party?

Some voters are satisfied with a less desirable quality of life and place. All politics are local regardless of what's happening nationally. Never make your voting solely on race or political labels, as these are never greater than neighborhood improvement.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration