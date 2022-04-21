East Benton County sees rare Senate primary race

State Senate, District 32

Joshua Bryant (R)

Age: 43

Residency: Rogers, 8 years

Occupation: General contractor

Education: Attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.

Political experience: Benton County Quorum Court, 2017-2020; State House, 2021 to present

James Tull (R)

Age: 58

Residency: Rogers, 20 years

Occupation: Chief financial officer, Crafton-Tull engineering

Education: Certified public accountant; bachelor’s degree in accounting, Arkansas Tech University in Russellville

Political experience: None

ROGERS -- Voters in Rogers and the rest of eastern Benton County get their first contested primary for the state Senate since 1998 on May 24.

Contenders in the Republican primary for Senate District 32 are first-term state Rep. Joshua Bryant and businessman James Tull, both of Rogers. Both seek to replace Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, the longest-serving member of the Legislature still in the Senate. She did not file for reelection because of the state's limit on legislative terms.

This primary amounts to election. No opponents filed for November's general election. Bledsoe's only Democratic opponent during her time in the Senate garnered less than 40% of the vote. State senators normally serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.

The state changed legislative district boundaries after the 2020 U.S. census to equalize population. Most of District 32 consists of the former District 3. The new district extends to the Benton County line on the north and east. It goes as far west as Looney Road in Benton County and includes a slice of extreme northeastern Washington County on the south, below Beaver Lake.

Bryant pointed to what he described as his proven conservative record. For instance, he sponsored Act 1113 of 2021 to require employers requiring vaccinations for their workers to provide an exemption process. The process can include tests once a week to show the worker is clear of infection or proof of naturally acquired immunity twice a year. This was in response to employer vaccine mandates to curtail the covid-19 pandemic.

"I think I'm the better fit for this politically conservative district," Bryant said.

"I keep hearing about how there's a big push for civility in the Legislature, but the discussions I've had there are very civil," he said. "We had some great discussions about issues. There were disagreements, but the people who send you to the Legislature want you to vote. They want a yes or no. And when the votes are counted, there's a majority." That is how the legislative process works, he said.

Constituents in the Senate district want a state government that provides needed services without interfering in areas where intervention is not needed, he said.

"They want the best bang for their buck of tax dollars," he added.

This is especially important considering inflation, which affects both taxpayers and state government, Bryant said. Taxpayers miss every tax dollar while the costs of governing, such as construction costs and the need to increase wages to fill state jobs, keep rising.

Bryant's time on the Benton County Quorum Court remains valuable, he said. It gave him a good working knowledge of the county's needs and the interaction between local and state governments, he said.

Tull noted the state Legislature has no certified public accounts, like himself, in its ranks.

"There are no CPAs in the state Legislature, and the state has a $6 billion budget," Tull said. "A CPA should be looking over those kinds of numbers."

Marsha Moffitt, executive director of the Arkansas Society of Certified Professional Accountants, confirmed no CPA currently serves in the Legislature and that Tull is a member of her group. The only other CPA running as a legislative candidate is Jim Petty of Van Buren, Moffitt said. He is also running for the Senate.

"I've been a chief financial officer for 25 years," Tull said. "I know how to contain expenses and what are good financial controls."

Passing a state budget is the Legislature's chief duty, he said.

District voters worry about economic matters, particularly inflation, Tull said. The state can address those concerns by reducing taxes in a fiscally sound and conservative manner, he said. This would help residents cope with higher consumer prices, he said.

Continued reduction of the state income tax is an obvious target, he said.

"That's low-hanging fruit," he said.

The state also needs to find ways to encourage local entities to lower property taxes, he said.

Tull serves as chairman of the Rogers Civil Service Commission, where he has served for more than 10 years. The experience gives him great respect for police and fire department personnel, he said. He would support efforts to increase their pay and wants more done to help those first responders deal with job-related stress, Tull said.

"I plan to donate half my Senate salary to nonprofits" that provide such mental health services, he said.

Tull grew up in Rogers before moving back there 20 years ago, he said.

