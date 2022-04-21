ESPN 5-star Black signs with Musselman’s Hogs

ESPN 5-star prospect Anthony Black made it official on Wednesday and signed his national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas.

Black, 6-7, 185 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Gonzaga, TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas, Duke, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa State and others. He inked with the Hogs during a ceremony at the school with family, friends and former Razorback Mason Jones on hand.

ESPN rated him the No. 15 prospect nationally and the No. 7 small forward in newly released rankings on Wednesday. He is expected to play guard for the Razorbacks.

Along with fellow 5-star signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, Black gives Arkansas three of the top 15 prospects in the nation. Smith is slotted at No. 3 and Walsh No. 11.

Black led the Panthers to a 35-1 record and their third consecutive Class 6A state championship. He was named the game's MVP after finishing with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Black played in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago on March 29 and the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., on April 8.

Arkansas' class features three other top-100 prospects in Magnolia guard Derrian Ford of Magnolia, Joseph Pinion of Morrilton and Barry Dunning Jr. of Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen.

ESPN ranks Ford at No. 71, Dunning No. 74 and Pinion No. 89.

Black's mother Jennifer admitted Wednesday was an emotional day after seeing her son overcome eligibility issues. He was accused of transferring from Coppell to Duncanville for athletic purposes.

Black was able to play most regular-season games and the entire postseason.

"I'm super excited obviously, not just about Anthony but the [Arkansas] program in general," she said. "There's six really special kids coming in from a freshman standpoint that all kind of do different things. I think that, and combined obviously with the guys they got out of the portal and guys coming back, they have a chance to be really special next year.

"Anthony loves to compete and he loves to win, so I think it's a great fit for him."

Razorback Coach Eric Musselman sees Black as being very versatile.

"Anthony brings so many things to the Razorback family and makes this overall class a diverse group with many strengths," Musselman said. "He has proven at the highest levels that he is deserving of his many accolades. His skill set for a person of his size is rare, especially at this stage of his career.

"He has tremendous length and can guard multiple positions. He is not only an excellent and willing passer, but he can use his athleticism to get his own shot from all three levels of the floor. Like the others in this class, he has a winning background and is a tremendous competitor."

Black made an official visit to Fayetteville in September when the Arkansas football team played Georgia Southern. He returned for an unofficial visit to see the Razorback basketball team defeat Tennessee 58-48 on Feb. 19.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi had Black as the No. 20 prospect in the nation and the No. 9 small forward prior to the updated rankings.

"I believe we were one of the first people to put him in a high spot -- inside the top 30 -- and then he moved up some at the end because he showed he can play with and against the best and do it at a good level," Biancardi said of Black advancing in the rankings. "The NBA scouts were intrigued with his size and passing ability. Obviously they pick apart your game of what you need to do, but I think they were intrigued with him from my conversations.

"That, along with him playing with and against the best at the end of the season, helped him. He never shied away from a challenge."

Arkansas' class is ranked No. 2 nationally behind Duke.