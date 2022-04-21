Finnish legislators debate spot in NATO

HELSINKI -- Finland's Parliament opened a debate Wednesday about whether to seek NATO membership, amid a surge in public support since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and indications from the country's main parties that they favor joining.

The support comes despite threats from neighboring Russia of retaliation should Finland and Sweden join NATO, abandoning their long traditions of military nonalignment.

Finland's president, Sauli Niinisto, and its prime minister, Sanna Marin, have been careful not to take sides in the debate, but Marin told Parliament that "it is time to make decisions."

Antti Lindtman of Marin's Social Democratic Party said that "Finland is many steps closer to the necessity of military alliance," while Ville Tavio of the conservative, populist Finns Party, the second-largest in Parliament, declared that "the moment of joining NATO is drawing closer."

Antti Hakkanen, parliamentary group leader of the third-largest party, the National Coalition, came out strongly in favor of NATO membership. Even the traditionally anti-NATO Left Alliance expressed only reservations, but did not come out in opposition to the idea.

Parliament was debating a new report on Finland's changed security environment in light of the Russian war. The president and government can decide to apply for NATO membership on their own, but clearly want a thorough parliamentary debate.

There is wide expectation that Finland may apply to join the alliance together with a more reluctant Sweden in time for NATO's annual summit meeting in late June.