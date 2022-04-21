The world in brief: Four Gaza rockets taken out by Israel





Four Gaza rockets taken out by Israel

JERUSALEM --Palestinians fired several rockets into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip early Thursday as Israeli aircraft hit Gaza militant sites soon after an earlier rocket strike that was the second such attack this week.

The Israeli military said four rockets were fired from Gaza early Thursday and were intercepted by air defenses. Late Wednesday, a rocket was fired from Gaza, triggering Israeli airstrikes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No one claimed the rocket strikes.

Early Thursday, Israeli warplanes conducted a series of airstrikes at a Hamas military site in the central Gaza Strip, local media reported. The Israeli military said the airstrikes were aimed at a militant site and an entrance of a tunnel leading to an underground complex holding "raw chemicals" to make rockets.

The Israeli military said later that its planes attacked another Hamas compound after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Gaza during the initial airstrikes. It said the missile failed to hit its target and no injuries or damage were reported from the anti-aircraft missile.

Hamas had earlier issued vague threats over a planned march through Jerusalem by Israeli ultra-nationalists. But Israeli police prevented the marchers from reaching Palestinian neighborhoods around the Old City.

1st Hong Kong sedition term 40 months

A Hong Kong court handed a 40-month prison sentence to the first person convicted under a colonial-era sedition law since the handover to China, a sign authorities intend to dish out stiff punishments for critical speech.

Pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi, 50, was handed the term by Judge Stanley Chan in District Court on Wednesday after he was convicted last month on 11 counts, including seven of sedition. Tam has already been held in jail without bail for more than a year.

The former radio host's convictions stemmed from uttering seditious words with the intention of inciting "hatred or contempt" against the Hong Kong government, including the now-banned protest phrase "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" and "death to corrupted police families," according to court documents and reports in the now-shuttered Stand News. Tam repeated these phrases several hundred times between January and July 2020, court documents said.

Tam was convicted under a 1938 sedition law that's rarely been used outside of a series of leftist riots in the 1960s.

Assange extradition advances in U.K.

LONDON -- A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain's interior minister for a decision, though the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

The order, which brings an end to the yearslong extradition battle closer, comes after the U.K. Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower court's ruling that he could be extradited.

District Judge Paul Goldspring issued the order in a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, as Assange watched by video link from Belmarsh Prison and his supporters rallied outside the courthouse, demanding he be freed.

Home Secretary Priti Patel will now decide whether to grant the extradition.

The move doesn't exhaust the legal options for Assange, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

His lawyers have four weeks to make submissions to Patel, and can also seek to appeal to the High Court.

U.S. lawmaker meets Pakistani leaders

ISLAMABAD -- U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar met Wednesday with Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad after the ouster of former premier Imran Khan.

According to a government statement, Omar met with President Arif Alvi at his office. Omar, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, met with Khan earlier at his residence in the capital of Islamabad.

Omar is a Somali-born Muslim-American immigrant who represents Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Alvi said in the statement that Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with Washington and hoped the "constructive engagements between the two countries would promote peace and development in the region." Alvi emphasized the need for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

The statement quoted Omar as saying that both countries had "huge potential to improve and strengthen relations." It also said Omar "appreciated the role played by Pakistan" in combating Islamophobia.

Pakistan says it was key to getting the U.N. General Assembly to approve a resolution setting March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The resolution emphasizes the right to freedom of religion and belief and recalls a 1981 resolution calling for "the elimination of all forms of intolerance and of discrimination based on religion or belief."

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (second left) meets with Hina Rabbani Khar (right) Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Wednesday in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP/Press Information Department)





