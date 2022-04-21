Four teachers award finalists

Four Arkansas teachers are 2022 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The four are:

• Stephanie Long, Walter Turnbow Elementary School, Springdale School District, science finalist.

• Jamie Ramsey, Jim D. Rollins School of Innovation, Springdale School District, math finalist.

• Brook Sanchez, North Little Rock Middle School Sixth Grade Campus, North Little Rock School District, science finalist.

• Courtney Selph, Izard County Consolidated Elementary School, Izard County Consolidated School District, science finalist.

The National Science Foundation, on behalf of The White House, oversees the program that recognizes outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques, and technology use in their classrooms.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key announced the four Arkansas finalists Tuesday.

"Each of you represents the best of teaching within your respective subjects," Key said. "I want to thank you for your outstanding efforts to ensure your students receive an exceptional education and for serving as models of excellence in Arkansas."

Each year a national committee of scientists, mathematicians, and educators reviews the state finalists' applications. The National Science Foundation then recommends up to two finalists per state and jurisdiction to the White House.

Winners are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories, and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Teachers who are selected as national awardees each receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation, and a trip to Washington, D.C., for a series of recognition events, professional development activities, and an awards ceremony.

The application cycle for 2023 will open in the fall. To learn more about the awards program, go to https://www.paemst.org.