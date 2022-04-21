Francis keeps city tree-friendly

Shaun Francis, Extension horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, is working to maintain and further the city of Pine Bluff's status as a Tree City USA community.

As a member of the Pine Bluff Board of Tree City USA, he helps ensure the organization meets its standards and fulfills its yearly goals.

The board is also responsible for planning Arbor Day observances. This year, the city will observe Arbor Day on April 29 with a tree planting exercise on the Pine Bluff High School campus at 10 a.m., he said.

"This is a big year for Arbor Day – 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter's holiday. As part of the day's events, Mayor Shirley Washington will read a proclamation," Francis said. "A member of the Tree City USA Pine Bluff Board will present her with the flags, signs and stickers that symbolize the city's recognition as a tree city. These were provided to the Pine Bluff board by the National Arbor Day Foundation."

According to the organization's website, Tree City USA began as a 1976 Bicentennial program through the National Arbor Day Foundation and is co-sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Pine Bluff is one of 46 Tree City USA communities in Arkansas.

Francis said work on Pine Bluff's Tree City USA board includes planning and executing educational programs about the importance of trees and conducting workshops that inform community members about tree care practices such as pruning. Some activities are geared specifically toward youth audiences to teach them the importance of having and maintaining trees in the city.

"The highlight of Arbor Day observances in Pine Bluff are usually the reading of a special proclamation by the mayor followed by a tree planting exercise," he said. "On this occasion, a special invitee may be tasked with planting the selected trees. In the past, the mayor was part of the planting event and was occasionally assisted by the county sheriff or representatives of organizations that were invited to attend."

WHAT DO TREES BRING TO A CITY?

In addition to improving the mental and physical health of residents, trees add to the aesthetics of green spaces within communities, Francis said.

"I think the residents of Pine Bluff should care about trees as they make the community an appealing place to live," he said. "In addition, homes accompanied by trees on the land that have been taken care of attract higher property values."

Trees also play a great role in mitigating the effects of climate change, he said. First and foremost, they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and sequester it in their stems and leaves during growth. Secondly, trees provide shade for buildings and protect them from the direct rays of the sun and winter winds.

"This in turn reduces the demand for heating and air conditioning, thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions from generating power for heating and cooling," Francis said. "It is reported that the presence of trees reduces energy cost by up to 25 percent, and communities with trees are seven to nine degrees cooler than those without."

Francis said trees also assist in improving air quality, as they are excellent filters for urban pollutants and fine particulate matter. They absorb toxic gases through their stomata or pores and filter them from the air.

"When it comes to runoff and erosion issues, trees collect and store storm water, thereby helping to reduce storm water runoff," he said. "This in turn reduces flooding and the pollution of streams, wetlands, rivers and lakes. Tree canopies break the impact of rainfall on the ground below, allowing soil to absorb rainfall more gradually and prevent soil erosion caused by runoff. And root systems hold soil in place, slowing the effects of flash storm events."

Will Hehemann is a writer/editor with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.