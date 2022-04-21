Get to know: Arkansas O-line commit Luke Brown

ESPN 4-star offensive lineman Luke Brown is the latest prospect to commit to Arkansas. He did so Tuesday after visiting Fayetteville over the weekend.

Brown, 6-6, 312 pounds, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County, chose the Razorbacks over 27 other scholarship offers from schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

ESPN rates him the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation.

Nickname: Baby Luke

Favorite thing about playing offensive line: Hitting someone every play

Coach Cody Kennedy is: The Goat

Funniest football moment: Watching my teammate fall while running out

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Drive with the speakers loud and windows down with my guys

My mom is always on me to do: Laundry

Favorite NFL player: Trey Smith

Favorite music: Rap

Must watch TV: Criminal Minds

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

How you would spend $1 million: Buy my parents a house, a boat, myself a truck, pay off my brother’s tuition and get myself a new truck

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind control

My two pet peeves are: When people are disrespectful and unclean

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Rod Wave

Hidden talent: Basketball

Favorite fast-food restaurant and why: Popeyes, because nothing can beat it

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Ribs and macaroni

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Doritos

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Buffalo

My dream date is: Selena Gomez

I’m terrified of: Heights

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, because they are man’s best friend

Hobbies: Fishing

The one thing I could not live without is: Music

Best advice i’ve received: Never quit

Role model and why: Dad, because of what he’s done for me and my family

Three words to describe me: Athletic, tall, different

People would be surprised that I: Have never been hunting