Get to know: Arkansas O-line commit Luke Brown

ESPN 4-star offensive lineman Luke Brown is the latest prospect to commit to Arkansas. He did so Tuesday after visiting Fayetteville over the weekend.
Brown, 6-6, 312 pounds, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County, chose the Razorbacks over 27 other scholarship offers from schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
ESPN rates him the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation.
Nickname: Baby Luke
Favorite thing about playing offensive line: Hitting someone every play
Coach Cody Kennedy is: The Goat
Funniest football moment: Watching my teammate fall while running out
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I'm happiest when I: Drive with the speakers loud and windows down with my guys
My mom is always on me to do: Laundry
Favorite NFL player: Trey Smith
Favorite music: Rap
Must watch TV: Criminal Minds
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
How you would spend $1 million: Buy my parents a house, a boat, myself a truck, pay off my brother’s tuition and get myself a new truck
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind control
My two pet peeves are: When people are disrespectful and unclean
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Rod Wave
Hidden talent: Basketball
Favorite fast-food restaurant and why: Popeyes, because nothing can beat it
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Ribs and macaroni
I will never ever eat: Sushi
Favorite junk food: Doritos
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Buffalo
My dream date is: Selena Gomez
I’m terrified of: Heights
Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, because they are man’s best friend
Hobbies: Fishing
The one thing I could not live without is: Music
Best advice i’ve received: Never quit
Role model and why: Dad, because of what he’s done for me and my family
Three words to describe me: Athletic, tall, different
People would be surprised that I: Have never been hunting