Getting it straight

Today at 4:03 a.m.

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate.

We correct all errors of fact.

If you know of an error, contact:

Kim Christ

Deputy Managing Editor

during business hours Monday through Friday

by calling 501-378-3495

or emailing adgcorrections@arkansasonline.com

According to the Scripps Research website outbreak.info, two cases caused by the coronavirus strain known as BA.2.12 have been identified in Arkansas, both from January. Another strain, known as BA.2.12.1, hasn't been found in Arkansas, according to the site. Due to a production error, a story in Tuesday's newspaper about the coronavirus in Arkansas was unclear about the information from the website.

