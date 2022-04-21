Getting it straight

According to the Scripps Research website outbreak.info, two cases caused by the coronavirus strain known as BA.2.12 have been identified in Arkansas, both from January. Another strain, known as BA.2.12.1, hasn't been found in Arkansas, according to the site. Due to a production error, a story in Tuesday's newspaper about the coronavirus in Arkansas was unclear about the information from the website.