LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Gov’t Mule, Jake Shimabukuro at The Hall on Friday





Gov't Mule, along with opening act Jake Shimabukuro, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($35-$69.50); Forgotten Space (celebrating the Grateful Dead) performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20); Black Tiger Sex Machine, along with Kai Wachi and Hairitage, performs at 8 p.m. Sunday ($25-$40); and JJ Grey & Mofro, along with The Reverend Payton's Big Damn Band, performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($30-$60) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ The Rackensack Folklore Society of Pulaski County presents a free folk music concert from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Old State House Museum lawn, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 324-9685; tinyurl.com/33rexf6u

◼️ Randall Shreve performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Chris DeClerk performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Todd Albright performs at 7 p.m. today ($10); Luna Luna, Dreamgirl and Zilla perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($15); The Gravel Yard performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) and Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe perform at 5 p.m. Sunday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Dancefestopoa, along with opening act Pineapplebeatz, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15 advance, $20 day of show) and Indie Music Night will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Kingdom Collapse, along with opening act Dark from Day One, performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($10); Zac Dunlap, along with opening act Bree Ogden and Dylan Gray, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($12 reserved; $10 advance standing room; $12 standing room day of show); Chris Duarte performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15 reserved; $12 advance standing room; $15 standing room day of show) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Skreaming Skeletons perform at 8 a.m. Friday ($10); Da Ark (and more) perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($10) and Terminal Nation and Frozen Soul perform at 8 p.m. Monday ($15) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Jess Hoggard presides over a Sunday Songwriter Blues Jam from 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 747-1246.

◼️ "Acoustic Music Mornings" will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturdays at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock. People are invited to take musical instruments and chairs. (501) 410-3938.

◼️ Philip Mouton performs from 7-9 p.m. Saturday for "Jazz in the Yard" at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 615-5243.

◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.

◼️ Gray Matter performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Trey Johnson performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 7 p.m. Friday; DudeCalledRob performs at 9 p.m., followed by Fassler's Hall*Stars at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

◼️ Roots and Branches perform from 8-11 p.m. today; Josh Stewart performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and DJ Xavier Riley performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; The Funkin Gonuts performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; BJ the DJ performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and Pamela Hopkins performs from 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Cory Fontenot performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. today; Mister Lucky performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Huckleberry Jam performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Mason Horne performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Jake Peterson Duo performs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and DJ P Smooth hosts a party from 4-10 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Matt Gawlik performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Cory Fontenont performs from 8-11 p.m. Friday at Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock, (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Andy Tanis performs at noon Saturday, followed by Brian and Nick at 1:30 p.m., Jeremiah Griffin at 3 p.m., Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl at 4:30 p.m. and The Mercy Chillers at 6 p.m., at a "Party in the Parking Lot" at Twin Peaks, 10 Shackleford Drive, Little Rock, (501) 224-1729.

◼️ Mojo Hands performs at 11 p.m. Friday and deFrance performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Mayday by Midnight performs a free concert as part of the Argenta Vibe Music Series at 7 p.m. Friday at The Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 758-1424; northlittlerock.org.

◼️ Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($7) and Mike Frazier performs at 10 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Sam Pacetti performs at 7:30 p.m. today for the Argenta Acoustic Music Series at The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 372-0210.

◼️ The Damn Country Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Spectator's Pub & Grill, 1012 W. 34th St., North Little Rock, (501) 791-0990.

MAUMELLE

Mandango Flush performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

◼️ UnRaveled performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lucky's, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, (501) 271-5142.

SHERWOOD

StageFright performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon perform from 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Aaron Owens performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CONWAY

Jason Campbell & Dem Boyz perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Randall Shreve performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Derek Herndon performs from 6-8 p.m. today; Huckleberry Jam performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Egotrip performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Markus Pearson performs at 7 p.m. today; Seven Hollows perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Buh Jones performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Kenny Kidd performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Brody McKinney performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Dave Almond performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, along with opening act Black Oak Arkansas, perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Auditorium, 36 S. Main St, Eureka Springs. Tickets are $69 and $49. (918) 410-9301; theaud.org

FAYETTEVILLE

The Donna Herula Trio, along with Brick Fields, performs at 6:30 p.m. today at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, (479) 856-7000; faylib.org.

◼️ Full House performs at 5:30 p.m. Friday ($8); Paul Cauthen, along with Taylor McCall, performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($49.50-$120); and Badflower performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20-$23) at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

FORDYCE

Ray Wylie Hubbard performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the free Fordyce on the Cotton Belt festival, on the Dallas County Courthouse Square in Fordyce. The Saturday lineup includes: Fonky Donkey at 3:45 p.m., Willie White at 5 p.m., Billy Jeter at 6:15 p.m. and Bobby Rush at 7:30 p.m. (870) 313-1299; fordyceonthecottonbeltfestival.com

FORT SMITH

Forgotten Space, along with The Halfway Crooks, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($28) and Liverpool Legends perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($45-$65) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

◼️ Drake White, along with opening act Kasey Tyndall, performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($20-$95) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

The Barnyard Stompers, along with opening act Alan Hunt & Danny Smith, perform at 7 p.m. today ($5-$250) at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 627-4075; centraltheatre.org.

◼️ Jenny Tolman performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($25) and Dreams (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac) performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($30 advance; $35 at the door) at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Bobby DiGonia performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and Jacob Flores performs from 5-9 p.m. Sunday in Pop's Lounge, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ The John Calvin Brewer Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Brass Tacks perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Turtle Rush performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 345 Ouachita Ave.; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ DJ Courier Coleman presides over Karaoke Night at 8 p.m. Friday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Jenkins Twins perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Bad Habit performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Beaux Atkins performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and JT Lee performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Maximum Overdrive performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Cedar Creek performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1421 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton, (501) 354-8937.

TICKETS

Darius Rucker, along with opening acts Ryan Hud and Elvie Shane, performs at 7 p.m. July 16 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, from $29.75 to $89.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic, along with opening acts 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God, perform at 6:30 Aug. 8 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and tickets, from $29.50 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.



