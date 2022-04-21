We don't know if the young journalists around us ever heard the phrase. But the old-timers will remember J-school profs and cranky city editor types talking about the "Hey, Martha" stories.

Those are stories that aren't Earth-shattering, necessarily, but will be talked about all day long. And some readers are going to pass the stories around to others, some of whom, one suspects, will be named Martha.

At this paper, Bill Bowden always seems to get those kind of stories. In fact, he may be on the Hey, Martha beat. This week he reports that somebody in Ohio reported five "maliciously false" storm reports in Arkansas on the night of April 11, when we were all hunkering down.

As storms moved through this maybe all-too-natural state, this Ohio woman apparently reported (via Internet) that a large tornado was heading toward Jacksonville and Cabot. It 'twernt funny. People in the Cabot/Vilonia part of central Arkansas have good reason to be especially wary of tornadoes, given recent history.

Meteorologists quoted in the story say these things aren't just pranks. They could be dangerous if they contribute to folks not paying attention to warnings.

The website she used to report this stuff has apparently banned her account. And although it's a federal crime to make false reports to the National Weather Service, nobody thinks the FBI has enough time to cover this.

Lesson: At least we know that people who do this sort of thing can be prevented from doing it the same way in the future. More important lesson: Let's still listen to meteorologists when they warn us of mean-looking weather.