The Recruiting Guy

Former Nebraska D-lineman reports Arkansas offer

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:40 p.m.
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers celebrates after tackling Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers reports receiving an offer from Arkansas. He entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday and posted an offer from the Hogs the same day. 

Rogers, 6-5, 295 pounds, was an ESPN 3-star prospect from Old Farms Prep in Connecticut in 2018. 

A former lacrosse standout, he chose the Huskers over offers from California, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt. He has two years of eligibility remaining

Rogers had 17 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a half-sack in 7 games as a junior. He played in every game as a sophomore, including 1 start, and had 24 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack.

In 19 career games, he recorded 42 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

