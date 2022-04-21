HOOKS 2, TRAVELERS 0

The Arkansas Travelers were held to one hit by the Corpus Christi Hooks in a loss Wednesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Jake Scheiner's leadoff double in the top of the fourth inning was the Travs' only hit. He was stranded at third base after Jack Larsen grounded out to end the inning.

The Hooks made it 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Bryan Arias' two-run double off Travs reliever Devin Sweet (1-2).

George Kirby, the Seattle Mariners' top pitching prospect, started for Arkansas. Kirby scattered 5 hits in 5 innings and struck out 7, but did not allow a run.

Devin Conn (1-0) earned the win for the Hooks in relief. Joe Record picked up the save after retiring Zach DeLoach for the final out with a runner on first in the ninth inning.