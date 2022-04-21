• Billy Nolen, acting FAA administrator, warned that "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that's a promise," as the agency vowed to maintain its zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers even as rules on face coverings fade away.

• Eugene Conrad of Michigan City, Miss., was sentenced to nine months of home confinement and three years of probation for repeatedly pointing a green laser at FedEx airplanes flying into Memphis International Airport, with officials reporting 49 strikes.

• Lamine N'Diaye, the warden who ran the federal jail where financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, was allowed to quietly retire from the Bureau of Prisons amid the investigation into how one of the government's highest-profile inmates could take his own life while in custody.

• Michael Van Nostrand of Davie, Fla., was sentenced to seven months in prison and a year of home confinement for a scheme to smuggle Florida turtles, including the three-stripe mud turtle, to China, Japan and elsewhere, and he and his company must pay $250,000 to a wildlife fund.

• Stephanie Churchill, former town clerk in Hickory Flat, Miss., was arrested on an embezzlement charge and hit with a letter of demand for $104,256 after water and sewage bill payments went undeposited.

• Constance Davis, a City Council member in the tiny south Georgia town of Cecil, was indicted for murder after a 66-year-old disabled man who officials say she was supposed to be caring for was was found dead in an abandoned car.

• John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, again pleaded innocent as he was indicted on 20 more counts and awaits trial in the misuse of federal money, including some spent to send former pro wrestler Brett DiBiase to a luxury drug rehab facility.

• Dwight McKenna, New Orleans' coroner, said "using street drugs in this day and age is like playing Russian roulette" as drug deaths in the city rise, with the vast majority linked to the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl.

• Tom Jozsi of Illinois said "I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it," after his dentist in Kenosha, Wis., was able to retrieve the 1-inch drill bit he inhaled deep into his lung.