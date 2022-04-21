The nation in brief: Intruder killed at Peruvian envoy’s house

Intruder killed at Peruvian envoy's house

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secret Service officers shot and killed an intruder who was smashing windows at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, authorities said.

The ambassador and his family were inside the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Washington when they heard several windows being smashed just before 8 a.m. and called the Secret Service for a "burglary in progress," authorities said.

The uniformed Secret Service officers encountered a man armed with a metal stake in the back yard of the residence and deployed a Taser in an effort to detain him, but "those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

The officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Contee said. His identity has not been released.

In a tweet, the Peruvian Embassy said the ambassador, his family and the staff were safe and the matter was "being investigated by the competent authorities."

Investigators are still trying to discern why the man was at the ambassador's home and why he was smashing the windows, Contee said. Several windows and doors around the large property had been shattered, he said.

"We're still in the very early stages of the investigation," Contee said. "We don't know who this individual is, we don't know why this person was on the ambassador's residential property." He said the man appeared to be in his late 20s or 30s.

Infowars bankruptcy pushes trial back

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas judge Wednesday pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims after his Infowars company sought bankruptcy protection this week.

The delay ordered by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble comes days after Infowars and two other companies tied to Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Jones has lost defamation lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. The first trial over how much he should pay the families had been scheduled to begin Monday in Austin, where Infowars is headquartered; a new trial date has not been set.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets. Creditors listed in Infowars' bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Newtown, Conn.

S.C.'s 1st firing-squad execution delayed

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's highest court Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution.

The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who was given a death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.

Attorneys for the 57-year-old inmate had sought a stay, citing pending litigation in another court challenging the constitutionality of South Carolina's execution methods, which also include the electric chair. Moore's lawyers also wanted time to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether Moore's sentence was proportionate to his crime.

It has been more than a decade since the last firing-squad execution in the U.S. Utah carried out all three such executions in the nation since 1976, according to the Washington-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center. The most recent was in 2010, when Ronnie Lee Gardner faced a five-person squad.

South Carolina's last execution was in 2011. State officials have attributed the hiatus to an inability to secure lethal injection drugs after the state's last batch expired in 2013.

Sentencing for Arbery killers postponed

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A federal judge Wednesday postponed sentencing for the men convicted of hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery until Aug. 8.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood agreed to push sentencing hearings back one week after prosecutors cited a scheduling conflict. She scheduled the three defendants to be sentenced individually during hearings spaced two hours apart.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who are all white, each face possible life sentences after being convicted of hate crimes in February by a federal jury that concluded they chased and killed 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black.

All three defendants are already serving life in prison for the February 23, 2020, killing after being found guilty of murder in a Georgia state court last fall.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.



