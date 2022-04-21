Sections
Lafayette County man fatally shot Saturday, authorities say

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:58 a.m.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette County man who was fatally shot early Saturda.

Markeith Anderson, 29, of Stamps died at the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning, according to state police. A Stamps police officer discovered Anderson's body outside 159 Chestnut St. in Stamps, state police said. Anderson was pronounced dead at about 5:30 a.m., state police said.

City police arrested 41-year-old Tony L. Cheatham of Stamps, who is being held at the Lafayette County jail on a manslaughter charge, authorities said.

Print Headline: Police investigate slaying in Stamps

