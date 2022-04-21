Representation lacks

In Gov. Asa Hutchinson's report to the state regarding the analysis of what is needed to bring more broadband Internet access to rural areas of Arkansas, over 200,000 homes were found to lack this essential access. State Sen. Missy Irvin has been quoted as saying she has been sounding the alarm on this subject for years.

The project will be expensive, at roughly $500 million, and require federal help to implement. The source of the funding for the broadband project ties back to the American Rescue Plan, which was a covid relief package implemented in March 2021. In March of 2022, a look back at the results and impact of the plan noted it created 4 million jobs and kept the economy from falling into a double-digit recession.

So, how did the Arkansas congressional delegation vote on the plan? They all voted no, as did every other Republican in Congress. If the need has been great and known by the state legislator and governor, why wasn't this expressed to our congressional delegation? Assuredly they knew what was in the plan that they voted no on. Same "no" vote on the infrastructure package by our illustrious delegation.

Folks in rural areas, when you finally get broadband, find a Democrat or independent to thank for that access. As to the coming midterm elections this fall, you'll get just as much representation for the things that really matter from writing in Elmer Fudd's name as voting for anybody currently in Congress.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

For positive thinking

It would be nice if our Arkansas leaders (and a few in other states) who are "out of control" with their words and actions were not even quoted in the newspaper or on TV. Freedom of speech and press does not include slander and libel. It does no good to see a temper tantrum by a grown man or woman. Some have fallen way below the line of common decency. Evidently they did not learn how to act while in kindergarten. It is so negative. What kind of example is that to set for our young people?

To the leaders of businesses, the justice system, and executive positions: Plan now to be a better example of how to present a point of view when it is not a question of right and wrong (it usually isn't). Surely you were required to read "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie in school. Many of us are embarrassed and ashamed by your words and actions. You can be better than this!

We could use some joyful mindsets in our state (for example, Gov. Asa Hutchinson). Songs from the '60s and '70s had phrases such as "everything is beautiful," "together we learn to read and write" (Black and white students), and "I'd like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony." I miss those lyrics. We should all strive for positive thinking and living.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock