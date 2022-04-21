Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Language lessons for all y’all

It's been a month of Sundays since we had an installment of Southern vernacular, and we've got a fair number of new folks moving to Arkansas every day from parts unknown. Seems only right we help these city slickers break the language barrier. Bless their hearts, here goes:

Y'all -- A contraction of "you" and "all," meaning a few people. "Y'all head inside 'fore the rains come."

All y'all -- The plural form of "y'all," meaning a larger number of people. "No, all y'all can go, but we're gonna stay outside and watch for tornadoes."

My eyeballs are floating -- I need to urinate. "Well, my eyeballs are floatin', so I'm goin' in to use the plumbin'."

Come up a cloud -- It's about to rain. "Fine, but take those young'uns witcha. It's comin' up a cloud across the valley. If you come back out, bring me a couple three of them biscuits."

Couple three -- This one is tricky, and I can argue a couple three different meanings. To me, the phrase is likely a shortened form of "a couple or three," meaning "two or three." But a "couple three" is technically six. You might think no one could eat six biscuits in one sitting, but I'm living proof of your error.

· Hankerin' -- Strong yearning. "You know, I've got a hankerin' for some chocolate gravy and biscuits."

· Back in the day -- Referring to a time gone by, yet best remembered. "Back in the day, Mama fixed sawmill gravy during the week, but come Saturday, she made chocolate gravy. You never tasted anything so good."

· More than plenty -- Too much. "I remember your mama's chocolate gravy. Lands, I had more than plenty when she set the table on Saturdays. Get in there and fix us some! I know you know how!"

· Egg on -- To urge to do something. "Cletus, don't egg her on. She just had six biscuits. Where is she gonna fit chocolate gravy in those britches? That zipper is already clingin' for dear life, and the button's about to bolt."

· Hear tell -- Heard it told. "Hear tell, Ethel bought those pants new at the Woolsworths just yesterday."

· Liked to -- Almost. "Yes, I heard. I liked to fell over when she told me she paid good money for long pants with holes already in 'em."

· All that and a bag of chips -- Full of oneself. "She's been strutting like she's all that and a bag of chips. Why I wouldn't be caught dead in 'em in a month of Sundays."

So how long is a month of Sundays? Roughly 30 weeks, though it depends on the number of Sundays in a given month (four or five) and the number of days in a given month (maybe 28, 30, 31, or sometimes 29). If you're retired, every day might be Sunday.

As for not being "caught dead," I can't tell you why that means "a strong dislike." I care less what I'm wearing dead than what I'm wearing alive, but I guess eternity might play a factor. I'll ask the preacher come one of those Sundays.