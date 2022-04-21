Little Rock man pleads guilty to child porn charge, trying to buy child

A Little Rock man facing allegations of child pornography and attempting to buy a child pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to one count of distribution of child pornography and could be sentenced to as much as 40 years in prison upon completion of a pre-sentencing report by U.S. Probation Office officials.

In July 2020, a grand jury charged Jeremy Campbell, 44, in an investigation that began a year earlier after a woman in Corinth, Miss., contacted police about two photographs she received from a Little Rock man with whom she exchanged messages through an app on her phone.

According to court records, Campbell, who is a registered sex offender, had pleaded guilty in 2004 to committing lewd or indecent acts with a child and sodomy for which he received four years and six years in prison.

According to an FBI agent's affidavit filed in April 2020, Campbell was believed to have sent two photos to the woman: one of a prepubescent girl and the other of an infant girl, both of whom were being raped by a man.

After law enforcement officers tracked the address of the subscriber who messaged the woman to Campbell's Lancaster Road apartment, the affidavit said, police in Corinth forwarded the information to a Little Rock police investigator, Amber Kalmer, who identified the person living at the address as Campbell, a registered sex offender.

According to the affidavit, in January 2020, Kalmer reported receiving a call from a man who had talked with another man through the KIK app "who wanted to rent or adopt a child and would pay $500 so he could 'groom' the child to 'be a lover.'"

The man seeking a child included a photo of himself, and Kalmer matched the online address and the photograph to Campbell, the FBI agent's affidavit said.

Meanwhile, the affidavit said, Campbell was arrested March 26, 2020, for residential burglary and harassment after walking into a neighbor's house, picking up her child and kissing her. The officers who took the report forwarded the information to Kalmer, who contacted the FBI.

In a search of Campbell's apartment in April, a laptop found next to his bed contained child pornography, the affidavit said. It said Campbell admitted to having viewed child pornography but denied trying to buy a child. It noted that he admitted to creating the name through which the request was sent.

In court Wednesday, as part of Campbell's plea agreement in exchange for his guilty plea on the child pornography distribution count, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant agreed to drop the remaining counts in the indictment of a second count of child pornography distribution and one count each of possession of child pornography and purchase of a minor.

Upon entering the courtroom, escorted by U.S. marshals, Campbell shook hands with his attorney, KenDrell Collins with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, then sat down and began going over legal documents with Collins.

After U.S. District Judge Brian Miller went over Campbell's rights if he were to go to trial and the rights he was surrendering through his guilty plea, Bryant gave an overview of the facts of the case.

Bryant said in July 2019, the woman in Corinth, Miss., contacted police there to advise that she had received two images of children being raped that she received from a man she knew as "Gavin" in Little Rock, with whom she was communicating through a messaging app.

"The complainant stated that Gavin sent her the following messages," Bryant said. "'I have a little girl that I love,' and 'she's Daddy's little princess,'" that accompanied the two photos.

Bryant said the woman told police "Gavin" had sent her the two photos July 15, 2019, "and described them as a young girl performing sex acts." She said the woman told police as soon as she received the photos, she reported it to the messaging app, called the police and took screen shots of the content on her phone.

Bryant then described the two photos to the court.

"Did you listen to the statement by the U.S. attorney?" Miller asked.

"Yes," Campbell replied.

"Was her statement correct?" the judge asked.

"Yes," Campbell repeated.

After confirming that he understood the charge against him and the maximum possible penalty, Campbell entered his plea of guilty.

"Did you, in fact, commit the offense as charged?" Miller asked.

"Yes," Campbell replied.

Miller will set a date for sentencing following completion of the pre-sentencing report.