Louisiana advances transgender sports ban

BATON ROUGE — Legislation to keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sports teams has been approved by the state Senate with little debate.

The Advocate reported that the bill by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell of Franklin-ton passed Tuesday evening on a 29-6 vote. It goes next to the state House.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year, saying it was mean-spirited, unnecessary and could result in the loss of NCAA events in the state. He has not said what he would do were the bill to pass this year.

The measure would apply to K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities if they receive state funding. “Athletic teams or sporting events designated for females, girls, or women shall not be open to students who are not biologically female,” the bill states.



