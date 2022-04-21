Man wanted in connection with Lowell shooting arrested in Missouri

BENTONVILLE -- A man wanted in connection with shooting another man was arrested Tuesday, according to a news release from the Lowell Police Department.

Martesh Logan, 25, was taken into custody in Missouri, according to the release.

He was arrested in connection with battery, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Logan is accused of shooting Michael Cooper on Feb. 19, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police went to 318 Bogey Drive in Lowell and found Cooper with a gunshot wound, the affidavit says.

Logan fled the scene after the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Cooper's wife told police Logan came to the apartment to inquire about a cellphone he left in her daughter's car, the affidavit says. She said Logan became extremely agitated when he was told his phone had been thrown away, according to the affidavit.

Cooper offered to buy Logan another phone, but there was an argument between them, and Logan pulled out a pistol and fired a single shot, the affidavit states. The bullet passed through Cooper's right hand and into his upper right thigh, according to the affidavit.

Authorities are working to get Logan extradited to Benton County, according to the news release.