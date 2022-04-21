Threat prompts evacuation of Mills high, middle schools, Pulaski County district says

Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School and Mills Middle School were evacuated following a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, according to authorities and Pulaski County Special School District administrators.

Units are on scene checking and evaluating the situation, Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Mills University Studies High received a threat at approximately 12:45 p.m., according to a Twitter post from the school district.

The school was immediately evacuated and law enforcement arrived at the school to investigate, according to the post.

Mills Middle School was also evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to a separate Twitter post from the district. The post said Arkansas State Police were also at the scene.

The district asked people to avoid the high school at this time.

Check back for further information.