• Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote address at a democracy summit sponsored by the nonpartisan voting organization she helped create, the group announced Wednesday. The former first lady's June 13 remarks to When We All Vote's inaugural Culture of Democracy Summit in Los Angeles will be her first in-person appearance before a large audience since the start of the pandemic, organizers said. "We need to talk about the state of our democracy and the ways we can protect it right from our own communities," Obama said in a tweet. Conversations at the summit will center around protecting democracy, combating voter suppression and ensuring equal access to the ballot box for this fall's November midterms and elections beyond, organizers said. Artists, athletes, academics, grassroots organizers and technology, civic and corporate leaders are among the 1,500 people expected to participate. "Democracy isn't just a box we check every four years," said Stephanie Young, executive director of When We All Vote. "Voting must be embedded in all aspects of our culture." Obama leads When We All Vote with an all-star group, including actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kerry Washington and Tracee Ellis Ross, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, TV producer Shonda Rhimes, singers Janelle Monae, Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R., and professional athletes Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Megan Rapinoe.

• Ezra Miller, known for playing the Flash in "Justice League" films, has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks. Miller, who also has a key role in the third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," got irate Tuesday after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, according to Hawaii police. The woman refused treatment for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said. Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested on suspicion of assault and released pending further investigation. About 12 hours after his arrest, the actor appeared via Zoom for a court hearing in his arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped an unrelated traffic charge and a harassment charge from when police said he grabbed a mic from a woman who was singing and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad "Shallow," Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.