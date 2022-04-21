NATURALS 7, ROUGHRIDERS 2

Robbie Glendinning went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI, including a home run and a double, to lead the Northwest Arkansas Naturals over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Glendinning homered in the second inning to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead. His two-run double in the fifth inning extended the lead to 7-2.

Nick Loftin and Seuly Matias each hit two-run home runs for Northwest Arkansas, which outhit Frisco 10-4. Loftis and Matias had two hits apiece.

Drew Parrish earned the win for the Naturals. Parrish (1-1) allowed 2 runs on 1 hit in 5 innings while striking out 4 and walking 3.

For Frisco, Dustin Harris homered and Trey Hair scored on an error.