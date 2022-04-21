Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Joshua Denmon, 37, of 8 Lovelane in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Denmon was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County County Sheriff's Office

• Mark Beeghly, 48, of 2084A Old Wire Road in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Beeghly was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Ezra Allen, 32, of 220 Brooklyn Drive No. 9 in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Allen was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Yolanda Roa, 33, of 2318 W. Twin Springs St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Roa was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.