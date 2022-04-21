



BASKETBALL

Williams out for season





Washington Mystics rookie Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) has a season-ending knee injury. The WNBA team announced Wednesday that Williams will have surgery. There is no timeline for her return. Washington picked Williams this year in the second round of the WNBA Draft. The 5-11 guard played collegiately at Connecticut. “We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” said Mike Thibault, the Mystics’ coach and general manager. “She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

UK’s Tshiebwe returning

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe will return for his senior year with the Wildcats after a breakout season in which he swept national player of the year awards. The 6-9 Tshiebwe announced his decision Wednesday on ESPN. “I’ll be here next year for Kentucky,” he said. The junior’s decision was the most anticipated from a Wildcats squad that rode his dominant performance, especially on the boards. Tshiebwe led the nation with 15.1 rebounds per game and averaged 17.4 points. He also had 60 steals and 55 blocks. He finished the season with 16 consecutive double-doubles on the way to a school-record 28 that surpassed Kentucky great Dan Issel (26). The West Virginia transfer helped the Wildcats (26-8) return to the NCAA Tournament before the No. 2 seed was stunned 85-79 in overtime by tiny No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round, in which Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Banchero leaving Duke

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. The 6-10, 250-pound freshman announced his decision in a social media video Wednesday, with the school saying he planned to hire an agent. The freshman had been viewed as a likely one-and-done player even before he stepped foot on the Durham, N.C., campus from Seattle. Blessed with a strong frame, size and perimeter skills, Banchero went on to become a third-team All-America pick by the The Associated Press, and ranks No. 2 in ESPN’s latest list of draft prospects.

FOOTBALL

WR Samuel asks for trade

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN on Wednesday that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league’s top playmakers. Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts. Samuel is set to be paid nearly $4 million this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021.

Jets re-sign DE Curry

The New York Jets re-signed Vinny Curry, the defensive end who was diagnosed last summer with a rare blood disorder that forced him to miss last season. The Jets announced the signing Wednesday, tweeting: “The comeback is on.” “What’s up, Jet nation? Vinny Curry here,” the 33-year-old lineman said in a short video. Curry announced in August that team doctors diagnosed him in July with the disorder that led to the removal of his spleen. Doctors initially thought he could return to the field in September, but Curry developed blood clots that caused him to go on blood thinners, preventing him from doing any physical activity for three to six months. In the post, he said doctors expected him to make a full recovery and be able to play again this season.

College hall of famer dies

Bob Babich, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who played linebacker in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns, has died. He was 74. Babich died April 3 at his home in Clairemont, Calif. His death was reported by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Babich played for Coach Bo Schembechler at Miami (Ohio) University. He was a captain and a first-team All-American at linebacker in 1968, subsequently voted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. He is still the only player from the Mid-American Conference school in Oxford, Ohio, to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

BASEBALL

Altuve placed on 10-day IL

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night, and the roster move is backdated to Tuesday. The Astros hoped to avoid placing Altuve on the injured list but did so Wednesday after deciding that he likely will need more than a week to recover. Baker said the Astros would split time at second base between Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum while Altuve is out.

TENNIS

Djokovic rallies in Serbia

Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Serbia Open on Wednesday in a match that lasted almost 3 1/2 hours. The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in what was just his fifth match of the year and the 50th-ranked Djere created break-point opportunities in all four of Djokovic’s service games in the opening set. Djokovic improved in the second and recovered from missing three set points in the 12th game to win the tiebreaker. Djere had a chance to go 5-3 up in the third set before Djokovic broke back for 4-4, and the 20-time Grand Slam champion then won the last four points of the decisive tiebreaker.







