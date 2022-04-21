100 years ago

April 21, 1922

JONESBORO -- The safe in the store of W. P. Simmons at Bowman, 12 miles east of Jonesboro, was cracked about 3 o'clock this morning, the robbers escaping with approximately $50. The yeggmen were traced a short distance toward Jonesboro, but late tonight they had not been apprehended.

50 years ago

April 21, 1972

MONTICELLO -- Robert L. Stewart, 50, of Warren was killed Thursday when his pickup truck left a county road 10 miles west of here and struck a tree, the State Police said. Robert L. Fletcher, 46, also of Warren, a passenger, was injured. Stewart was a veteran of World War II.

25 years ago

April 21, 1997

FORT SMITH -- A year ago today, a powerful tornado tore through Fort Smith and Van Buren with no warning, killing two children and destroying hundreds of buildings. Since then, residents have done much to put shredded neighborhoods and business districts back together. It could be a lesson for the hundreds of people who lost homes in this year's March 1 tornadoes, which tore a diagonal swath across the state from Arkadelphia to Marmaduke and killed 25 people. The April 21, 1996, twister touched down on Fort Smith's west side at 11:10 p.m., smashed part of downtown and damaged or destroyed hundreds of north-side homes before crossing the Arkansas River into Van Buren.

10 years ago

April 21, 2012

• The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has discovered a breach of private information for about 7,000 interventional radiology patients treated at the hospital between 2009 and 2011. The data -- sent through a Web-based e-mail service -- included patient names, UAMS account numbers, dates of services, procedures, diagnosis codes, charges and payment information, the release said. The breach did not include geographic information that could be used for identity theft, such as addresses, or credit card, debit card, bank account or Social Security information, UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor said.