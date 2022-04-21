Picturing the past

Go & Do

‘Landmark Lessons:

The Marshal Series’

When: 2 p.m. April 24

Where: Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

Admission: Free

Information: (479) 784-2787 or fsram.org

The paintings of John Bell Jr. are more than just images of historic structures.

"Bell was a lifelong artist, painting many landscapes, but in the early 1990s he began painting landmarks in Fort Smith and other Arkansas cities, and these paintings are his most well-known," says Julie Moncrief, director of development for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, which holds more than 50 of his original works of art in its collection. "Bell emphasized in interviews that these paintings were not meant simply to be architectural renderings, but they were meant to show the community life that took place because of the structures' existence."

Now those images are being brought to life in a series of discussions about the history they depict.

"Landmark Lessons are an opportunity for us to learn those stories -- of the buildings and the early activities surrounding them, as well as an update on the structures and their activities today," Moncrief explains.

The lectures start April 24 with "The Marshal Series," featuring four paintings centered around the marshals heading out and coming back from Indian Territory to the courthouse and jail – the infamous "Hell on the Border" – that is now the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Speakers will be Cody Faber, park ranger, and Bill Black, who served as superintendent of the site from 1992 to 2012 and helped Bell with his research.

"Bell's paintings are important for us because we don't have photographs of these scenes," Faber says. "We only have snapshots of a couple of deputy marshals in the field. The paintings are a tremendous resource that enable us to have a perspective of our history -- in color! His research was extensive."

"Receiving the family gift of John Bell Jr.'s art and career artifacts has been the most significant happening in RAM's 74-year history," Moncrief says. "The obligations we now have include the task of the conservation and preservation of more than 50 original works of art, Bell's studio items, personal items, photographs and correspondence -- all in all, more than 100 items. On top of that is the sharing of this gift, which is also our opportunity: Museums function to create cohesiveness in a community, and now RAM will share the story of our own native son whose life is an inspiration and whose art helps us know and appreciate our past."

FSRAM, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, received more than 100 artworks and artifacts from the family of John Bell Jr. in 2021 and the intellectual property rights of all Bell’s works. The art museum created the John Bell Jr. Legacy Project, whose mission is to preserve, protect and educate about the art and life of John Bell Jr. This piece is “Back to the Fort,” another in “The Marshal Series.” (Courtesy image)



“Justice on the Border,” 2007 by John Bell Jr., is part of “The Marshal Series” of four paintings that will be viewed and discussed at the first “Landmark Lessons” program at 2 p.m. April 24 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Courtesy image)



“The Hayride,” 2005 by John Bell Jr., will be one of the featured paintings at the Landmark Lessons program May 15 titled “Garrison Avenue Bridge.” “So many of the landmarks, painted in their turn-of-the-century appearance through extensive research, are still standing today,” says spokeswoman Julie Moncrief. “And the special thing about them is the activity Bell portrayed around them: in all, people are coming and going, riding streetcars, or horses, holding hands, crossing the street to go into the church, holding a parade. They are so rich, that Landmark Lessons will help bring our community together to enjoy viewing them and also to learn about the history depicted in them. They are so packed with factual history, it’s just an opportunity we can’t pass up.” (Courtesy image)

