Picturing the past

Go & Do
‘Landmark Lessons:
The Marshal Series’
When: 2 p.m. April 24
Where: Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith
Admission: Free
Information: (479) 784-2787 or fsram.org
The paintings of John Bell Jr. are more than just images of historic structures.
"Bell was a lifelong artist, painting many landscapes, but in the early 1990s he began painting landmarks in Fort Smith and other Arkansas cities, and these paintings are his most well-known," says Julie Moncrief, director of development for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, which holds more than 50 of his original works of art in its collection. "Bell emphasized in interviews that these paintings were not meant simply to be architectural renderings, but they were meant to show the community life that took place because of the structures' existence."
Now those images are being brought to life in a series of discussions about the history they depict.
"Landmark Lessons are an opportunity for us to learn those stories -- of the buildings and the early activities surrounding them, as well as an update on the structures and their activities today," Moncrief explains.
The lectures start April 24 with "The Marshal Series," featuring four paintings centered around the marshals heading out and coming back from Indian Territory to the courthouse and jail – the infamous "Hell on the Border" – that is now the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Speakers will be Cody Faber, park ranger, and Bill Black, who served as superintendent of the site from 1992 to 2012 and helped Bell with his research.
"Bell's paintings are important for us because we don't have photographs of these scenes," Faber says. "We only have snapshots of a couple of deputy marshals in the field. The paintings are a tremendous resource that enable us to have a perspective of our history -- in color! His research was extensive."
"Receiving the family gift of John Bell Jr.'s art and career artifacts has been the most significant happening in RAM's 74-year history," Moncrief says. "The obligations we now have include the task of the conservation and preservation of more than 50 original works of art, Bell's studio items, personal items, photographs and correspondence -- all in all, more than 100 items. On top of that is the sharing of this gift, which is also our opportunity: Museums function to create cohesiveness in a community, and now RAM will share the story of our own native son whose life is an inspiration and whose art helps us know and appreciate our past."