Police investigate death in downtown Little Rock, close intersections

Little Rock police are investigating a death in the area of Markham and Scott streets on Thursday morning and have closed at least two intersections.

Department spokesman Mark Edwards said police were working to determine the cause of death for the victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

Police said they have closed Markham Street between Scott and Main streets, and temporarily closed northbound traffic on Scott starting at 2nd Street.

Police responded to a shooting just occurred call at 121 E. Markham St. shortly after 5:50 a.m., according to a Little Rock police dispatch log. Edwards said he couldn’t immediately confirm whether the shooting call and death were connected.

“We’re trying to find out exactly what happened so we can inform the public,” he said.

Police initially reported the death and closures in a Twitter post shortly before 7 a.m.