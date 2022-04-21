Pulaski County prosecutors seek arrest of suspect in drive-by shooting, cite violations of bond conditions

Pulaski County prosecutors are calling for the arrest of a 25-year-old drive-by shooting suspect, reporting that he's twice violated his bond conditions, once by possessing marijuana while speeding and then again by leading Arkansas State Police on a car chase with a child in the vehicle.

Deputy prosecutor Cameron Coker filed a motion Tuesday asking Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson to revoke Jason Deangelo Washington's $30,000 bond, describing Washington's two encounters with law enforcement in the past month.

Washington was ticketed March 25 and released after a traffic stop for speeding, 62 mph in a 35 mph zone, and driving on a suspended license, with Little Rock police finding a misdemeanor amount of marijuana in the blue 2010 Dodge Charger Washington was driving, Coker reported.

The prosecutor also noted Washington was cited and released again Friday, this time by state troopers who described Washington driving a black 2010 Dodge Charger and leading them on a pursuit with a child in the car.

Washington was charged with felony fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor, with troopers further reporting the child was not properly restrained. Washington also had no insurance, was driving at night without lights, ran a red light and fled on foot after he was stopped.

Washington is awaiting trial on four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, accused of a November 2019 drive-by shooting at 90 S. Meadowcliff Drive. Each count is a Class B felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Bullets struck the home, occupied by Washington's ex-girlfriend, Celine Dion Chism, 25; her son, boyfriend Devondrick Dewayne Raglin, 27, and his brother, Demarcus Earl Raglin, 23, but no one was injured in the mid-afternoon gunfire about a week before Thanksgiving, according to police reports.

A neighbor told police she had seen a white car drive past the residence several times before a man came out of the residence and fired a gun several times into the ground. The white-vehicle driver then began shooting at the house, the woman told police. Another witness described the car as looking like an old police model.

An anonymous tipster told police Washington and Devondrick Raglin had gotten into a fight earlier in the day at the Raceway gas station at 6425 S University Ave., according to an arrest affidavit.

Detectives identified Washington as a potential suspect, in part because he had been pulled over before driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Demarcus Raglin picked Washington out in a photo lineup as the man he saw shooting from the car as it drove by the house. Raglin told police he had been outside when the shooting started, describing to police how he fired back with his own gun while taking refuge behind a car in the driveway, the affidavit states.

Arrested about five weeks after the incident, Washington's bail was set at $200,000 and he was jailed for about six months until bail was reduced to $30,000 in July 2020, which he posted within a day, court records show.

Washington is scheduled to stand trial in September.