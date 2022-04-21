Qualifications for next UA chancellor include “commitment” to bringing research to marketplace, academic leadership experience

FAYETTEVILLE -- The next University of Arkansas chancellor should have "experience and commitment" to bringing research into the marketplace as well as a record of academic and executive leadership, a new position description states.

A search site -- https://bit.ly/3MlKbza -- launched Wednesday lists 14 qualifications for UA's next top administrator and also gives a June 8 date for candidates to submit application materials for "best consideration."

The search for a top campus leader at the state's largest university is the first since 2015, when the 10-member University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved the hire of Joe Steinmetz, a career academic and former Ohio State University provost whose abrupt resignation last year left questions still unanswered following his departure.

Charles Robinson has been interim chancellor since August. He previously has served as UA's top academic and student affairs officer.

The listed qualifications for the next chancellor include several referring to general attributes for higher education leadership, such as "experience managing complex budgets" and being able to communicate effectively with various groups, including policymakers.

The reference to research in the marketplace, however, follows a major gift to UA announced in July 2020.

The Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation is providing $194.7 million to establish what's known as the UA Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, also known as I3R.

A groundbreaking ceremony held this month for a new campus research building is a major part of an effort that also places an emphasis on entrepreneurship.

In a statement when the gift was announced, Steuart Walton, described as chairman of the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, said the gift would help the university "as it seeks to drive innovation and transform entrepreneurship and research to commercialization for industries nationwide."

Walton is a grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Among other qualifications, the next UA chancellor -- according to the position description -- should have "experience and commitment to translating research into the marketplace by engaging businesses and support of student and faculty entrepreneurship."

Other listed qualifications state that "preference" will be given to candidates who have earned doctoral degrees, and that "land-grant, flagship, research university experience is desired."

The process outlined in the new search site states that the "recruiting" phase of the search is now underway.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt in February announced a 19-person search committee that in the next phase of the search will conduct "Round-One Interviews" of "leading candidates," according to the process outlined by the search site.

Asked if qualified candidates might have executive experience outside of a university or similar setting, UA spokesman Nate Hinkel in a statement Wednesday said: "While early feedback has indicated a desire for candidates with academic experience, it will be up to the committee to weigh the backgrounds and experience of the candidates that emerge in the process."

The listed qualifications include several references to students, such as "working with diverse student populations" and having a "commitment to student success."

Some other attributes listed as qualifications for the job have to do with faculty, such as "having an inclusive approach to management and leadership, including a commitment to excellence in recruiting, retaining and developing a diverse faculty."

Stephen Caldwell, chairman of the university's campus faculty, has helped the campus organization gather insights from faculty members about what they are looking for in the next chancellor.

"One of the most repeated phrases I heard in my meetings this spring was that of transparency and collaboration in decision making," Caldwell, an associate professor for choral activities in the UA Department of Music, said in an email. "The faculty want a Chancellor that seeks to include and values our voice in decisions on campus. I'm happy to see that included here."

Hinkel, with the UA System, in a statement said the list of qualifications "is based on specific feedback from conversations and meetings with constituency groups including faculty, students and staff," along with some "base" qualifications carried over from past UA System leadership searches.

Bobbitt, with help from the advisory search committee, will select the chancellor nominee, Hinkel has said, with the trustees board making the final decision on all chancellor appointments.

A goal is to bring finalists for the job to the UA campus "in the early fall so that they can interact with students, faculty, staff and community leaders and experience the campus at its peak," Hinkel said.