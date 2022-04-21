Saline County I-30 work shuts exit ramp

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County is requiring a temporary change to traffic patterns at the exit to U.S. 70, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound traffic using the off-ramp to U.S. 70 will exit a quarter-mile earlier and use a new ramp lane separated from interstate traffic, a movement the agency began putting in place Monday night.

The work will put vehicles onto the new interchange bridge over I-30, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with signs, construction barrels and barrier walls.