SEC softball plays video review game

Upon further review

The following plays can be subject to review via initiation by the crew chief or via a head coach’s challenge:

Regarding batted balls (any ball higher than the top of the foul pole when it leaves the field cannot have that aspect reviewed)

Deciding whether a batted ball called fair is fair or foul.

Deciding whether a batted ball called foul should be a ground-rule double, home run or hit-by-pitch.

Deciding whether a batted ball called fair and ruled not to have left the field of play did leave the field.

Regarding pitched balls at the plate

Deciding whether a pitch ruled a dropped third strike was caught before the ball touched the ground.

Deciding whether a live or dead ball should be changed to a foul ball.

Deciding whether a foul ball should be changed to a foul tip only with no base runners, or if it would result in a third out.

Deciding whether a batter is hit by a pitch.

Spectator interference

Obstruction and interference (including collisions)

Deciding if malicious/flagrant contact occurred. Umpires may initiate this review without requiring a coach’s challenge at any point in the game to ensure student-athlete safety.

Timing plays (deciding whether the base runner scored ahead of a third out).

Force/tag play calls: Plays involving all runners acquiring the base before the defensive player’s attempt to put the runner out at any base.

Blocked or dead ball/placement of runners: Deciding whether a ball not ruled blocked should be ruled blocked, and the proper placement of runners after any blocked or dead ball call.

With no base runners, a no catch can be changed to a catch at any time. With runners on base, a no catch can be changed to a catch only if it results in a third out.

SEC softball coaches acknowledge there are some growing pains with utilizing video review during the regular season for the first time, but it's still a hit.

The SEC was one of a few leagues to experiment with video review during conference tournament games in 2021. But this year, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved using it during the regular season, allowing coaches two video review challenges per game. The umpire crew chief also has the discretion to initiate a review of designated plays beginning with the sixth inning of a game.

"We know that there's going to be some hiccups with it. We know it's not going to be a perfect science yet," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "At the end of the day, we all just want to get it right, and so I think it's been tremendous so far."

Kentucky Coach Rachel Lawson, who rotated off the softball rules committee in 2019, even admitted early in conference play that she had to remind herself that video review was even an option.

"Heck, I remember my first game I was like, 'Oh crap there's replay,'" Lawson said. "It wasn't even like in my head when we started game one of SEC play."

Video review has steadily become a part of many college and professional sports. Softball is just the latest.

Lawson said there's no question that television has helped make utilizing video replay a possibility, but it also has helped the sport grow in popularity.

"We were like, 'Wait a minute. We have all this technology now, why can't we have review?' " Lawson said. "I think TV has made all this possible. As soon as you started getting better angles, more cameras. Plus with baseball having it, there's absolutely no reason not to do it."

The opening game of the LSU-Arkansas series on March 26, which aired on ESPN2, drew an audience of 355,000 viewers, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. That made it the most watched softball game of the weekend, narrowly edging out the second game of that series, which was also on ESPN2 and drew 273,000 viewers.

By comparison, it outdrew Sunday's NHL game between two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.

Christie Cornwell, coordinator of softball umpires for several college leagues including the SEC, backed up what Deifel said.

"Our coaches and umpires advocated strongly for the use of video review," Cornwell said. "Softball is incredibly fast and dynamic -- and we know human error will always be a part of it. We all appreciate having the opportunity to take a slow-motion, frame-by-frame look at extremely close plays to help ensure the correct call can be rendered.

"Umpires want to make the correct calls. When we have the right angles and a clear view, having video review improves the likelihood of a correct outcome. As with any new process, there is a learning curve for all involved. The rules limit what can be reviewed. Some of the reviews have run long which may not be as exciting for the viewers or players. I anticipate as we progress through the season, these things will continue to improve."

Cornwell said there are 12 Division I conferences using some sort of video review for softball this season. But some are limited by budgetary restrictions.

"As you can imagine, adding video review requires considerable resources of equipment and staffing," Cornwell said. "I think most conferences want to implement video review. Unfortunately, the pandemic has created some financial challenges that we are all working through. I anticipate we will see more and more conferences add video review as budgets permit. The desire is certainly there."

The SEC is a league that has deep pockets and has the resources for video replay, though there are still situations where there aren't enough cameras and have the correct camera angles to overturn a call.

There are other issues that have to be worked out. For instance, Deifel wanted to challenge an out call at the plate early in an Arkansas-LSU game, but officials ruled she didn't ask in time. Deifel was told she couldn't challenge because the teams were already off the field, but the rule states she has 30 seconds.

Lawson said in hindsight that Deifel should have been allowed her challenge.

"We're still working some kinks out. That wasn't my interpretation," Deifel said. "They said we didn't question the play quickly enough."

Arkansas benefited from a review when an LSU runner collided with first baseman Danielle Gibson as she was trying to field a ground ball. The ball was considered to be in fair territory when the players collided and the base runner was called out.

Lawson said making progress takes time and that patience is key.

"I think the hardest part right now is managing the expectations," Lawson said. "Of what people want and what we're able to do. We're just first getting into this, and like everything else, there's gonna be trial and error before you get it right."

Deifel is just glad to be a part of a league that wants progress.

"Honestly it's just really exciting to be in a conference that wants to push that forward," Deifel said.