Spring arrival highlighted with National Picnic Day

National Picnic Day is celebrated every year on April 23. No known record shows when the picnic was invented or who started the tradition, according to a news release.

However, history suggests that the picnic concept was generated in the late 17th century, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

The word "picnic" originated from the French word "pique-nique," Henson said. A pique-nique is described as a group of people who come together for a social gathering in the open air where each person brings a share of food. Picnics became a big hit when the French monarchy opened the royal gardens and parks to the public.

"Since the conception of picnics, families and friends have embraced coming together and enjoying being outside at a local park," Henson said. "Some picnickers have become very creative and have hosted picnics in their backyards and even on living room floors."

PICNIC TIPS

Here are some suggestions for a successful picnic:

Prepare food items in advance.

Prepare easy, friendly and healthy snacks as an option.

Select a quality picnic basket or insulated bag to store food items to prevent contamination.

Freeze water bottles in advance. The frozen water bottles can serve as ice packs.

Take a trash bag if there is no trash can or bin in the area.

Check the weather to make sure rain does not spoil the fun.

Pick a good spot close to a restroom.

RECIPE

A great way to kick off your picnic day is to try this healthy, tasty wrap recipe.

Crunchy Hawaiian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Makes: 12 wraps

Ingredients

2 cups raw, washed, shredded broccoli

1½ cups washed, peeled, shredded carrots

¼ cup crushed pineapples, canned in 100% juice, drained

3 cups cooked diced chicken (12 oz.)

¼ cup poppy seed dressing

12 large lettuce leaves

Directions

Combine broccoli, carrots and pineapple in a large bowl. Stir in chicken and dressing. Mix well. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.

Place 1/3 cup of filling on the bottom half of the lettuce leaf and roll tightly for each wrap.

Suggestion: Filling may be made up to one day in advance.

Picnic tip: Pack with ice or ice packs to keep cold until serving time.

Nutritional Information

67 calories

7 grams protein

4.1 grams of carbohydrate

3 grams fat

73 mg sodium

Recipe source: The Nebraska Extension, a division of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, https://food.unl.edu/recipe/crunchy-hawaiian-chicken-lettuce-wraps.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.