HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Reardon to Newport, Simpson to Southside Batesville

Brian Reardon, who went 11-11 in two seasons as head coach at Southside Batesville, is leaving the program to take over the same position in his hometown of Newport.

Reardon spent 10 years as the defensive coordinator at Southside Batesville under then-head coach Kenny Simpson until being promoted in 2020 when Simpson left for Searcy. Reardon, a 1993 graduate of Newport, will also serve as the athletic director.

Ironically, it'll be Simpson who'll take his place with the Southerners. Simpson took Southside Batesville to the playoffs four times during his nine-year run with the school (2011-19). He went 4-7 in his lone season at Searcy before coming back to the Southerners last year as their offensive coordinator.

Allen assumes controls at Jacksonville

Little Rock Christian running backs coach Eric Allen was hired as the new head coach at Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Allen was an assistant coach at Arkadelphia before making the move to Little Rock Christian in 2013. He takes over for Maurice Moody, who left in December to become the head coach at Watson Chapel.

Morrow next in line at Batesville

Ryan Morrow has been an assistant coach at Batesville since 2017, but the Pioneer alumnus is taking the next step after being announced as the team's new head coach Wednesday.

Morrow, who graduated from the school in 2006, is inheriting the team from David King, who stepped down last week after spending 26 years at the helm. The long-time coach won 207 games, nine conference titles and a state championship. King will stay on as Batesville athletic director.

– Erick Taylor

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR's Jackson, ASU's Palma Simo claim SBC honors

University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Cameron Jackson and Arkansas State's Aimar Palma Simo were named Sun Belt Men's Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, on Wednesday.

Jackson's 10.10 100-meter dash at the Little Rock Twilight broke the Trojans' school record and was the fourth-fastest time in league history. It is also the 18th fastest time in the world this season, and the sophomore from Kilgore, Texas, currently ranks seventh nationally in the event.

Palma Simo set three personal bests over two events in California. The Spaniard placed third at Long Beach State's Pacific Coast Invitational with a toss of 215 feet, 11 inches in the hammer throw.

Then at the 62nd Mount SAC Relays, he threw 216-plus feet to advance through to the final before topping that career-best mark five more times, including a toss of 222-3 that earned him fifth place. That mark ranks 19th in Division I and leads the Sun Belt by more than 13 feet.

-- Mitchell Gladstone