1. A brief sleep; a container.

2. Chatter; a container.

3. The highest point; a container.

4. Angry; a river barrier.

5. A cutting tool; a past tense of "be."

6. Supreme being; a pet.

7. It disappears when you stand up; a friend.

8. A fastener; bite.

9. A number; the goal.

ANSWERS:

1. Nap, pan

2. Gab, bag

3. Top, pot

4. Mad, dam

5. Saw, was

6. God, dog

7. Lap, pal

8. Pin, nip

9. Ten, net