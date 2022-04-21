Tight end unit remains an asset for Razorbacks

Tight ends glance

RETURNING STARTERS None

LOSSES Blake Kern (13 starts in 2021)

WHO’S BACK Trey Knox, Hudson Henry, Nathan Bax, Collin Sutherland, Erin Outley

WHO’S NEW Tyrus Washington, Dax Courtney

WALK-ONS Hunter Talley, Nathan Johnson, Zach Lee

Analysis

The Razorbacks aren’t running near the number of two tight-end sets in Kendal Briles’ up-tempo RPO system that they were running during Coach Sam Pittman’s tenure as offensive line coach at Arkansas (2013-15) and under offensive coordinators Jim Chaney and Dan Enos. However, Knox is improving as a blocker and his route running and pass catching are plus assets at the spot, much like Henry, who has 23 career receptions. Bax, a physical blocker, isn’t flashy but he grades well. Early enrollee Washington could be on the fast track for playing time with a good spring. The position seems positioned for greatness in the coming years.

Sixth in a series previewing position groups for the Arkansas football team

FAYETTEVILLE -- The tight end position is hot for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Recruiting ace and position coach Dowell Loggains, a long-time NFL offensive coordinator and a former Razorback, has three primo commitments in line for the 2023 class that will follow Tyrus Washington and Dax Courtney, early enrollees for the upcoming season.

The hottest recruit to the spot was already on the roster last season, when 6-5 Trey Knox, a 17-game starter at wideout in 2019-20, made the transition early in the season when the Hogs were struggling with numbers at tight end.

Knox's initial reaction to the change might have been less than enthusiastic, but the rising senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., has latched on to the new position -- showing it on the field in the second half of 2021 -- and now looks to be in position to provide a versatile skill weapon for quarterback KJ Jefferson this fall.

"The transition has been very, very fun," Knox said last week. "I love playing tight end.

"I think I can make a lot of money playing tight end, so I've been having fun with it and, you know, just going to see what it does this season."

Super senior Blake Kern started all 13 games at the spot last season -- accounting for 15 receptions for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns -- now Knox, junior Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax are wrapping up spring drills as the top three options at the position, which has produced mega-talent in DJ Williams, Hunter Henry, Jeremy Sprinkle, AJ Derby and Cheyenne O'Grady in the past dozen years.

The dual-threat Jefferson, already working behind a veteran line with a loaded backfield, was asked last week what Knox brings to the tight end spot.

"Just his versatility and just the mismatches that he creates," Jefferson said. "I mean, coming from receiver and still having that receiver mindset of just being able to get the ball and make plays and make guys miss him in space.

"That's the main thing. I consider him a flex tight end because we still line them up outside at receiver and maybe a linebacker comes out there on him or a nickel or something like that. With the size he has and the hands that he has, he's a mismatch problem."

Knox ranked third on the team with 20 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in 2021, with 15 of those catches coming in the last five games as his role expanded. Coming off a frustrating 2020 season when he had trouble gaining separation and did not emerge as a top target for quarterback Feleipe Franks, Knox went the first five games of last season without a catch.

Knox shined in Arkansas' 52-51 shootout loss at Ole Miss in Week 6 with five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson found him twice for 18 yards in the two-minute drill that led to Warren Thompson's 9-yard touchdown catch on the final play of regulation to cap the eight-play, 75-yard sequence in the final 1:07.

Although Knox suffered an ankle injury in that game that slowed him the next two weeks, the die was cast with him as a key contributor.

Knox provided some humor when talking about what changes he needed to make to his frame early last season to hold up better at tight end.

"It was pretty hard, but you know, got to keep eating," Knox said. "That's really the biggest thing is eating and eating. Especially when you get in times like this and you're going and going you have to eat or you'll lose weight.

"It started last season when I made the transition. I was weighing about 217 [pounds]. So what I was focusing on was just stuffing my face with food. Basically, just trying to gain any and every pound that I could through the course of the season. And after the season, I hit the weight room hard, eating a lot of calories just trying to pack on some weight and I feel pretty good."

Knox was involved in a car collision during spring break that put him in concussion protocols for a couple of weeks before he returned and had three catches for 31 yards in the modified scrimmage on Saturday.

Henry, a 6-5, 257-pound redshirt junior, has not yet fulfilled the promise he showed coming out of Little Rock's Pulaski Academy as a top recruit. However, he and Bax (6-4, 260) are primed to get top playing time behind Knox.

"Nathan Bax has had a really nice camp," offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said a couple of weeks ago when asked about tight end talent behind Knox and Henry. "He's done a great job. He's played with our ones [first-teamers] a bunch, and he's been one of those guys that if guys were to get injured in practice, you'd plug him in last year, and you really don't miss a beat.

"He doesn't look flashy or look like he's a great player, but he doesn't mess things up either. So he can get out there and process information quickly and be right."

Redshirt freshman Erin Outley has now rehabbed from the knee injury that kept him sidelined most of last year, so he joins Washington and Courtney, who is still rehabbing from knee surgery, as young tight end talent.

"I like the freshman that we just got here, a young kid Tyrus Washington from Georgia," Briles said. "He's done a nice job as well. ... Hudson has done a really nice job and Bax, and Tyrus has done a nice job as well."

Luke Hasz, Ashdown's Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm, all rated as 4-star talent, are committed for the upcoming signing class, assuring talent will continue to pour into the spot.