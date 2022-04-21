Trump ends interview after claims challenged

Former President Donald Trump broke off an interview with Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster challenged him about his claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In a contentious exchange, Morgan told Trump that he had not produced "hard evidence" of voter fraud, prompting the former president to lash out, according to the New York Post.

"I don't think you're real," Trump said. In remarks to the production crew, he called Morgan "very dishonest."

Trump has perpetuated claims that voter fraud cost him reelection, an allegation rejected by the courts and exhaustive state analyses.

According to the New York Post and a brief video clip, Morgan told Trump that "it was a free and fair election. You lost."

"Only a fool would think that," Trump answered.

"You think I'm a fool?" Morgan asked.

"I do now, yeah," Trump responded.

NBC News, however, reported that it obtained an audio recording from Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich that portrayed a far different ending, with Morgan thanking Trump and the two men laughing. In the audio, Morgan tells Trump, "That was a great interview." Trump agrees with a "yeah." "Thank you very much. I really appreciate it," Morgan said.

According to the New York Post, Trump initially tried to end the interview with the words "That's it!' but remained in his seat to discuss the recent hole-in-one he scored while playing golf. Trump then turned to the crew members and told them to turn off the cameras.

The interview is set to air Monday on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."