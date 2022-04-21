UA men struggle in opening round

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks struggled on a tough day for scoring at the SEC Men's Golf Championships on Wednesday.

Playing in windy conditions at Sea Island Golf Club, the University of Arkansas managed just nine birdies en route to an 8-over 288 on the par-70 course at St. Simon's Island, Ga.

The Razorbacks finished in 11th place, 15 shots behind No. 3 Vanderbilt, the leader at 7 under, and three shots away from a spot in the top eight. The field will be reduced to the top eight teams for match play after Friday's third round.

No. 12 Georgia shot 4 under for second place, with No. 25 LSU (3 under) and No. 19 Texas A&M (1 under) the only other teams to break par.

No. 16 Florida and Missouri were tied for fifth place at 2 over, followed by Mississippi State and Kentucky, who are tied for seventh at 5 over. No. 15 Auburn and No. 22 South Carolina were tied at 6-over 286 for ninth place.

Arkansas leads Alabama (10 over), No. 18 Tennessee (12 over) and Ole Miss (14 over).

Senior Luke Long had the steadiest day for the Razorbacks with a 1-over 71 that began with 11 consecutive pars before the former Fayetteville High standout carded a pair of bogeys and one birdie over the next four holes. He is in a tie for 20th place.

Julian Perico and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot 72s and are tied for 34th, while defending individual champion Segundo Oliva Pinto had a 73 and Wil Gibson shot a non-counting 75. The Razorbacks made the turn at 1 over, but combined for just three counting birdies on the back nine to go against eight bogeys and one double bogey.

Perico managed a team-best three birdies but offset that with three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-3 12th.

South Carolina's Ryan Hall turned in a 4-under 66 that featured five birdies to hold the first-round lead. Eleven players are within two shots of him in the race for medalist honors.

The Razorbacks will tee off on No. 10 today this morning with playing partners South Carolina and Alabama.