Where to find Arkansas strawberries in and around Little Rock this season

Strawberry season is just beginning in Arkansas, and there are a variety of places to get berries while they’re in season, including local farms and markets. Supplies vary, so it’s a good idea to call vendors or check their Facebook pages before heading out.

Farmers markets may also offer strawberries — read more about when they’re open here.

Local farms

Cabot Patch Farms

3885 Arkansas 89 South, Cabot.

Strawberries have become available at Cabot Patch Farms, but daily supply varies. Customers will not be able to pick their own in 2022.

https://www.facebook.com/cabotpatchfarms/

Barnhill Orchards

1 Sandhill Road, Lonoke.

Barnhill Orchards’ crop is being picked daily, but they do sell out often. Customers cannot pick their own.

https://www.facebook.com/Barnhillorchards/

Holland Bottom Farm

1255 Bill Foster Memorial Highway West, Cabot.

Strawberries are flowing in from Holland Bottom Farm, but daily supply varies. Berries are sold pre-picked.

https://www.facebook.com/HollandBottomFarmLLC

Salt Box Farm

2019 Johnson Lane, Benton.

Salt Box Farm allows customers to pick their own berries. As of April 20, the farm is open on and off, depending on supply and weather.

https://www.facebook.com/SaltBoxFarmStrawberries

St. Joseph Farm Stand

6800 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock.

Strawberries grown at St. Joseph Center of Arkansas are available for purchase at their Farm Stand, and customers are expected to be able to pick their own at some times during the season, depending on supply and weather.

https://www.facebook.com/stjosephfarmstand/

Local grocery stores and markets

The Nurserie

7901 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock.

The Nurserie sometimes carries Arkansas strawberries from different farms in its store.

https://www.facebook.com/thenurserie/

Bell Urban Farm

2011 Tyler St., Conway.

Strawberries are sometimes offered at Bell Urban Farm, depending on supply.

https://www.facebook.com/BellUrbanFarm

Heights Corner Market

5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

Local strawberries are often available at Heights Corner Market, though supplies vary.

https://www.facebook.com/heightscm

Arkansas Local Food Network

Arkansas Local Food Network is an online service that connects customers with local food and products, including strawberries. Customers can place orders from noon Sunday to noon Wednesday and then pick up their goods on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock, or from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 20900 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

https://littlerock.localfoodmarketplace.com/