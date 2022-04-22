Annual Earth Day celebration set in Gentry

GENTRY -- SWEPCO's annual Earth Day celebration, with a special plaque dedication to honor the late Terry Stanfill, will take place Saturday at Eagle Watch Nature Trail in Gentry.

Stanfill was instrumental in developing Eagle Watch Nature Trail in 1999. He retired from the Flint Creek Power Plant in 2010 but continued managing Eagle Watch until his passing in August 2021. Stanfill's wildlife photos were published locally and regionally.

The plaque dedication ceremony in Stanfill's honor will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Other special Earth Day events include:

• 10 a.m.: Tree and wildflower planting opportunities for children and adults, including area 4-H clubs.

• 11 a.m.: Lynn Sciumbato with Morning Star Wildlife Rehab Center in Gravette will present live raptors for children and adults to view up close, and professor Don Steinkraus of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will discuss the importance of butterflies and moths in the ecosystem.

• Noon: Free pizza and beverages.

In case of rain or stormy weather the event will be moved to the Gentry Fire Station on Arkansas 12 in Gentry.

Eagle Watch Nature Trail is located on the west side of Gentry, on the south side of Arkansas 12. Visit https://www.swepco.com/EagleWatch for more information about the trail.

SUBMITTED Terry Stanfill, a regular contributor to the Westside Eagle Observer and other Northwest Arkansas Newspapers, was known for his photos of local wildlife and native plants and sharing them to increase awareness of the beautiful creatures God has placed around us. He did much to encourage the preservation of native prairies and wildlife habitat in the area.





