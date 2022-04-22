Arkansas governor appoints directors of strategic affairs, policy and agency affairs

John Eddy will be Gov. Asa Hutchinson's new director of strategic affairs and Chris Fletcher is the new director of policy and agency affairs, the governor's office announced Monday.

Both appointees fill the vacancy left by Jordan Burgess, the former director of legislative and agency affairs, when she was appointed chief legal counsel for Hutchinson's office in March.

"The Legislative and Agency Affairs office has had a co-director format previously in this administration," Hutchinson spokeswoman Shealyn Sowers said in an email.

Eddy joined Hutchinson's staff as an economic advisor in 2021. He has worked for numerous private equity firms and the Republican National Committee as well as at the U.S. Department of Justice.

His salary is $101,999.87. Burgess' salary in the role was $115,000.

Fletcher joined Hutchinson's staff in 2019 as a legislative liaison. He also has worked for the state Department of Agriculture.

Fletcher's salary is $72,827.88.