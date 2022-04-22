Authorities in Stone County open 2 separate death investigations, advise Ben-area residents to stay indoors

The Stone County sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police have opened two separate death investigations in the Ben area, and authorities late Thursday advised local residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

The sheriff’s office reported the investigations in a news release posted on their Facebook page just after 11 p.m. The release doesn’t state the number of victims.

Deputies are patrolling the area, and authorities don’t believe there is an active shooter, according to the post. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

Check back for further information.