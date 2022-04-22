City gets funds for watershed work

Pine Bluff officials learned Thursday that the city will receive $32 million of the $96 million allocated to Arkansas from the $918 million provided in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for watershed projects. The announcement came from Terry Crosby, chief of the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was joined by White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Georgia, to announce that the Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest $420 million on 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states. The work will include dam rehabilation, flood prevention and watershed restoration. They will build on a $166 million investment announced earlier.

Over the past five years, flooding has caused significant problems for both people and property in Pine Bluff. Funding will be used to explore solutions, from design to construction, that will address flooding issues that have impacted safety, health and quality of life.

Crosby said President Joe Biden's method of growing the economy was from the bottom up and middle out to see how communities of color and other underserved populations could be helped.

"When we start talking about poor communities and communities of color, they have been left behind," he said. "This is an opportunity for us to work in a lot of these communities."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), provides $918 million for Watershed Programs that address various kinds of relief.

State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said she was excited about the news, noting that as recently as last week the city experienced flash flooding. She said there were times she would have to make a U-turn on Cherry Street due to the fear of her car floating away.

"The first role of government is to protect the people," said Flowers. "If the money and the resources aren't there, then it's not happening."

Mayor Shirley Washington gave thanks to many local and non-local supporters and resourceful partners. She also thanked Biden, the Arkansas Black Mayor Association and local USDA-NRCS Senior Economist Kalven Trice.

"You just don't see this happening," said Trice who said it was a pleasure to see government work from national, state and the local level. "There is a lot of work to do and we are excited to see the resources."

"The president believes that when rural communities thrive, America thrives. Building a Better America means that no community is left behind," said Vilsack. "These projects exemplify why this historic investment in our watersheds was needed and the adeptness of our agency to act swiftly."

The infrastructure announcement includes funding through two programs. The Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program provides technical and financial assistance for new watershed infrastructure, and the Watershed Rehabilitation Program (REHAB) upgrades existing USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) dams.

Now that the investment has been made, Flowers said the real work begins.

"The hard work starts now," added Crosby. "We have to deliver."

Crosby said the fix won't happen overnight but with a commitment from those involved, progress will happen. He suggested a plan be in place that looks at the entire watershed and specifies what needs to be improved.

Washington spoke about the city's comprehensive plan that will address many of the city's infrastructure issues and improvement areas. A town hall meeting later that evening will detail the plan's initiative to the public.