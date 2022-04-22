Cold on arrival

‘The Northman’

82 Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Bjork, Phill Martin

Director: Robert Eggers

Rating: R

Running time: 2 hours 16 minutes

Playing theatrically

Robert Eggers is a brilliantly meticulous director. His first two films ("The Witch," and "The Lighthouse") were horror folk tales etched in such precise period detail, they lent weight and verisimilitude to the surreal tableaus they presented. In this way, the art was very much embedded in the craft.

For a filmmaker whose fanaticism about minute detail -- down to the nails used in construction of his sets, and the crop seedlings in "Witch" -- borders on the psychopathic, there is an understanding that the effort put into such seemingly meaningless pedantries leads to more powerful effect, one wood-carved button, or jagged period-appropriate leaf, at a time. A producer might scoff at his fastidiousness, but, when this minutiae gets adhered to in such concentration, it joins into a cumulative effect for the viewer: Audiences might not be consciously aware of the weeks it took the costume designer to formulate the exact weave of yarn used by American pilgrims in the 16th century, but on a deeper level it registers fully, adding another layer of texture to an already formidable production. Eggers is, in this sense, certainly, an auteur; a director so obsessed with microns and dust motes, he needs exacting and total control of his process to achieve his desired result.

What to do, then, when such a director has an idea for a film that's bigger and bolder than previous work -- with an expanded cast, hundreds of extras, and the re-creation of several entire ancient Nordic villages -- such that it requires the far deeper pockets of a major studio's financial reach? "The Witch" cost about $4 million, "The Lighthouse" more than double that, at $11 million. Eggers' latest work, "The Northman," checks in with a budget of $90 million, and with the tremendous increase of financial backing, there comes new expectations. In this case, a big studio's demands that Eggers vision be put in service to a grander, more accessible scale. The director is already quoted as saying this sort of huge project is unlikely to be in his future efforts going forward, and after watching this would-be first-century Nordic opus, I would have to agree with his assessment.

There's certainly nothing wrong with the foundational story, based on myth and folktale, that among many other things, inspired Shakespeare's "Hamlet." In this original version, the miserable, haunted prince is Amleth (Alexander Skarsgard), who, as a young boy (then played by Oscar Novak), watches in horror as his beloved father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) is betrayed and murdered by his uncle, Fjolnir (Claes Bang), while his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman), gets abducted by his father's killer. Barely escaping with his life, young Amleth pushes off a skiff into the North Sea, muttering a revenge-minded mantra: "I will avenge you, father; I will save you, mother; I will kill you, Fjolner."

When next we see him, it is some years later, and the slender, innocent boy has grown into a snarling half-wild beast of a berserker, who tools around with his equally fierce wolf clan, and lays waste to small, unsuspecting villages. He still yearns for his revenge, however, so when he hears tell of a group of enslaved villagers being sent to a remote island where the now-deposed Fjolnir has taken residence, he hides among the slaves on the transport ship in order to get close to his sworn enemy. Along the brutal voyage, he meets Olga of the Birch Forest (Anya Taylor-Joy), a white-blond witch, who uses Earth magic to, as she puts it, keep men bewildered.

Upon arrival at his uncle's small compound in the hills, and taken in to the slave quarters, Amleth quickly begins plotting his terrible revenge. He first gains hold of the mystical Night Blade from deep in a fire-lit cave, and begins a secret, guerrilla campaign of fear, murder and humiliation upon the members of his remaining bloodline. With Olga's help, he wages unholy war upon the wicked and just alike, until he is given the choice between forsaking his endless hatred and bile and spending his life with Olga, or taking the Night Blade and driving it deep through Fjolnir's accursed soul.

It is certainly a grand production. Shot on location in the British isles, the land is suitably pitiless and alluring, an eerie combination of spectacular rolling green hills and distant craggy mountains, and the noxious mud and filth of the day-to-day living of the inhabitants. Eggers, as always, utilizes folk myth as a deep psychological dig into the human psyche -- just why we, as terrified, ever-vulnerable creatures, voiced our richest fears and terrors in such tales in the first place, putting a name and form to a fear otherwise all-encompassing -- and the production design is suitably impressive and absorbing.

But too many of those tiny elements that made Eggers' previous work so astounding have been mitigated here, likely a result of studio directives: The accents, for one thing, are all over the place, and the fact that the film is largely spoken in plain English diminishes much of its period detail (admittedly, it's a big ask of American moviegoers to endure a film of subtitles, but it makes so little sense to have the characters speaking in a non-native tongue, one imagines it would have been worth it). Skarsgard, looming and filled with menace, fits the physical model, but offers little of the anguish and haunted nature of the character in an oddly disaffected performance. Bang and Hawke are far more adept at capturing the grandiosity of their roles, and Kidman is equally effective, but having your lead misfire in such a way almost certainly dooms the project.

There are also numerous more mystical bits, the Viking Tree of the Kings is evoked repeatedly, as Amleth's dreams of Valkyries and Valhalla flit about. Eggers makes good use of the primordial caves, deep in the consciousness of his characters -- literally, in this case, as Amleth plunges into such submerged earthy confines, both with his father, meeting the sage madness of Heimir (Willem Dafoe) as lit by firelight deep underground; and, later, in order to earn the Night Blade -- but other than those inspired moments, where we can suppose Eggers' imagination was allowed to run more free, the film feels oddly flat, mitigated as it is by the cross purposes of its creator and the studio that backed it.

It brings to mind "Eternals," the MCU film from last fall, helmed by an equally brilliant indie director, Chloe Zhao. There, too, given the strict parameters of the Marvel way, Zhau's film felt ill-formed, an unsatisfying hybrid of MCU bombast, and her measured, environment-based approach. What makes Eggers' work so special is precisely the singularity of his vision, the clarity of his purpose, which is why seeing such a grand misfire feels, in retrospect, very easy to have predicted, like Yasujiro Ozu making "Ben Hur," or Zack Snyder shooting "Before Sunrise." There is a great deal to admire here, but much less to get moved by.