Community Briefs 4-22-22

A&P announces meetings

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting will be held at 4 p.m. April 27 at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes the director's report, committee reports, Aramark update and a K & C Agency presentation, according to a news release.

Also, the A&P Marketing Committee meeting was rescheduled to 4 p.m. April 28 in the conference room at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Safe Boating Week set

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Coast Guard Auxiliary attended a Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony where the declaration was made, according to a news release.

The proclamation states that it is essential for boating enthusiasts to recognize the importance of taking certain safety precautions, including always wearing life jackets and never operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.

With high water levels across the state, and with more rain in the forecast, boaters should exercise extreme caution. Please remember to take a safe boating course, file a float plan, slow down and always tell someone where you are going.

Daily river and water release information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil.