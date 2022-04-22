Difficult stretch: Hogs open second half at Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas attacked the first half of its SEC baseball schedule as if the Razorbacks were determined to repeat their outright SEC West championship.

The No. 3 Razorbacks (30-7, 11-4) enter the second half of conference play with a three-game lead in the division but three games behind overall SEC leader Tennessee.

Now comes the harder half of the Razorbacks’ league slate, with three of their final five series away from Baum-Walker Stadium against the teams in hottest pursuit of the Hogs for the SEC West crown: Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama.

One week after sweeping LSU at home, the Razorbacks are back at it in conference play tonight at 7:30 at Texas A&M (23-13, 8-7), which has won league series against LSU, Kentucky and at Georgia.

“There’s two teams in this league that have elevated themselves above everybody else, and that’s Arkansas and Tennessee, and it’s because they have consistent starting pitching,” Texas A&M first-year Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Arkansas lost their No. 1 pitcher before the season started and they’ve still been able to recover from that.”

7:30 p.m. Central today, Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas (SEC Network)

Indeed, the rotation of senior right-hander Connor Noland (5-1, 2.82 ERA), freshman lefty Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.88) and sophomore Jaxon Wiggins (5-0, 4.66) have been solid all season, even with projected ace Peyton Pallette lost to arm surgery over the winter.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn was none too pleased his former assistant Rob Childress was fired as Texas A&M coach after last season, but he’s complimentary of Schlossnagle and his staff.

Schlossnagle led TCU to five College World Series appearances in 18 seasons, including four consecutive trips to the CWS in Omaha, Neb., between 2014-17 while guiding the Horned Frogs to a 693-327 record (.679).

“Schloss has been at TCU, did a great job there,” Van Horn said. “Wherever he’s been they’ve done well, so they will definitely have those guys ready. What I’ve seen is they’re playing their best baseball right now.” The Aggies scored 37 runs in their past two games and had 70 runs while going 5-1 in their past six games, including a series win at No. 10 Georgia last weekend.

“They’re hot right now,” Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles said. “If we play like we know we can, it’ll be a good series, and hopefully we’ll come out on top.” Arkansas, which last year became the second team in SEC history to win all 10 conference series, has won 14 of its past 15 series against SEC opponents. The last series loss before the hot streak came in the regular-season finale in 2019 at Texas A&M.

Van Horn won his 1,100th game as a Division I coach in Wednesday’s 10-3 rout of Arkansas State. He joined Minnesota’s John Anderson, Missouri State’s Keith Gut-tin, Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall, Coastal Carolina’s Gary Gilmore and North Carolina State’s Elliott Avent among active Division I coaches who have hit that mark.





Schlossnagle said Van Horn’s steady leadership has turned Arkansas into a program to emulate.

“When you have a coach like Dave Van Horn, who’s one of the best in the history of our profession, and he’s been at that school for such a very long time, you have a true program, and it just replenishes itself over and over,” he said.

“They’re the example of what we have to get this program back to, to where you have depth of pitching. … This will be our biggest challenge of the season, No. 1 because of who they are and No. 2 because it’s the next game.” In their last head-to-head meeting, Van Horn and Arkansas downed TCU 4-1 at the College Baseball Showdown on the opening weekend of the 2021 season. The Razorbacks also defeated the Horned Frogs 3-1 and 6-0 in the final two games of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional in 2019.

Arkansas will send Noland to the hill tonight against Aggies right-hander Nathan Dettmer (3-2, 3.54), the reigning SEC pitcher of the week.

Weather conditions have been a big factor in Arkansas games throughout the season, such as the wind blowing out fiercely in the Hogs’ series loss at Florida two weeks ago, and that pattern isn’t expected to change in College Station, Texas.

“It’s going to be really warm, upper 80s, 90 degrees, windy,” Van Horn said. “We’ve been playing in wind, but it’s mostly been blowing in, at least at home.

“I think it’s probably going to blow out one way or another down there. Usually when it’s warm in College Station and the wind’s out of anywhere but the north, it’s going to blow out at their ballpark.” The Aggies have five regulars hitting .300 or better in first baseman Jack Moss (.372, 4 HRs, 30 RBI), outfielder Dylan Rock (.344, 10, 34), second baseman Austin Bost (.349, 3, 16), outfielder Brett Minnich (.309, 5, 32) and catcher Troy Claunch (.309, 3, 30).

Arkansas has three regulars at .300 or better: Catcher Michael Turner (.341, 5, 32), outfielder Chris Lanzilli (.315, 5, 19) and third baseman Cayden Wallace (.309, 5, 34). Battles (.299, 6, 24) and outfielder Zack Gregory (.296, 5,

15) are just off that standard.

The availability of Arkansas DH Brady Slavens (.282, 8, 40), the team RBI leader, will be worth noting after the left-handed hitter took a deflected foul ball off his face Wednesday. The ball rolled up the right side of his face, including his eye, messed up his contact lens and sent him to the dirt and out of the game. Van Horn said the UA medical staff told him they thought Slavens, who had been on a .467 tear over a 12-game span, would be “OK,” though with a puffy eye.

The Arkansas-A&M series has been hotly contested in Arkansas records dating to 1960. The Razorbacks hold the overall lead 45-44 in that span, including a 16-9 edge since the Aggies joined the SEC for the 2012-13 school year. According to Arkansas’ records, both teams have a 21-21 record in games played in Fayetteville and College Station, with the Hogs’ edge coming via a 3-2 mark in neutral-site games.