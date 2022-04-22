Anthony Evans takes back commitment

Receiver Anthony Evans announced on Twitter on Friday that he has reopened his recruiting and is no longer committed to Arkansas.

He pledged to the Razorbacks in November over scholarship offers from TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Houston, Liberty and other programs.

Evans, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, has seen his recruiting pickup since his commitment, adding offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arizona, Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska.

An ESPN 3-star recruit, Evans recently recorded 10.27 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He visited Arkansas for the 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 6, again on Jan. 15 and last weekend.

Arkansas has 10 commitments in its 2023 class.