Faulkner County deputies investigating Friday morning homicide

Faulkner County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of man who was found early Friday morning in a roadway, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched at around 5 a.m. Friday to the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive, about 2 miles south-southeast of Mayflower, where they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. The man was transported to a local hospital but later died from his wounds.

The victim's identity is being withheld. Investigators with the sheriff's office are working the case as a homicide, the release said.